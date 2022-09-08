Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture helped local organizations become more involved in addressing the issue of food insecurity.
The USDA awarded the United Way of Northern New York a grant of $35,000 to initiate a group focused on implementing measures to confront this problem. The UWNNY partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension to create the Food Policy Council of Jefferson County.
“This project has a focus on the needs of low-income individuals and will increase food security by bringing the whole food system together to assess strengths, establish linkages and create sustainable systems that improve the self-reliance of community members over their food needs,” the UWNNY wrote on its website about the Food Policy Council. “The FPC will develop a planning project that promotes comprehensive responses to local food access, farm and nutrition issues.”
The objectives for the council were:
■ Meet the needs of low-income people by increasing their access to fresher, more nutritious food supplies.
■ Increase the self-reliance of communities in providing for their own food needs.
■ Promote comprehensive responses to local food, farm and nutrition issues.
■ Meet specific state, local or neighborhood food and agricultural needs for infrastructure improvement and development.
■ And Plan for long-term solutions.
The UWNNY identified the food system sectors as food production, food processing, economic development, food procurement, food access, workforce development, and governance and policy.
“Cornell Cooperative Extension partnered on the grant with UWNNY,” the organization wrote. “Other organizations that will serve on the FPC Leadership Team include the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, Riverside Farm, Morgia’s Pasta, Luff Farms, Jefferson County Economic Development, the Small Business Development Center, BOCES, the Watertown Urban Mission, the Cape Vincent Food Pantry, Jefferson Community College, Jefferson County Planning and the Tug Hill Commission. Many other organizations will join the FPC to represent their industry.”
Representatives of the Food Policy Council recently met to mark their first anniversary. They reviewed what has been accomplished over the past year and discussed plans for their future.
“This is a celebration about the formation of the Food Policy Council of Jefferson County, and the great progress that has been made so far,” said UWNNY Chief Executive Officer Dawn M. Cole said during the event, according to a story published Aug. 24 by the Watertown Daily Times. “And that really is a testament to the folks in this room and many who couldn’t be with us today, sharing your skills, your expertise, your voice to this process.”
At a meeting in April, the Food Policy Council discussed six projects for members to work on. They are mobile food delivery of food pantry packages, partnering with Stewart’s Shops in areas where grocery stores are scarce, making it easier for people to use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program EBT benefits at farmers markets, increasing local produce purchased by food pantries, offering more resources and incentives to get younger people involved in agriculture and increasing the composting input at Carthage Central School District.
“We have created a road map based around these discussions, around these project ideas and worked through them through discussions with all the food policy council members so we have four goals that we’ve identified moving forward,” Courteney D. Stepanek, UWNNY’s coordinator for the Food Policy Council, said in the article. “First one: Increase market demand for local foods through agri-tourism and other shared initiatives. They’ll mutually benefit a future year-round farmers market, existing local food shops and the region’s cultural and community assets. No. 2: Build capacity for local food to stay local. No. 3: Increase access to affordable, high-quality local food product. And No. 4: Remain relevant as a sounding board and entity to guide food system priorities.”
The Food Policy Council has an enormous task ahead of itself. But it has brought together an excellent group of people committed to addressing this problem, and we look forward to seeing the work it produces. We encourage residents to support its efforts in any way they can.
