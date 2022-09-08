Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture helped local organizations become more involved in addressing the issue of food insecurity.

The USDA awarded the United Way of Northern New York a grant of $35,000 to initiate a group focused on implementing measures to confront this problem. The UWNNY partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension to create the Food Policy Council of Jefferson County.

