Democratic lawmakers in Albany have made a nice little mess of this year’s primaries, something that officials with county boards of elections will need to resolve.
The primaries for statewide offices, state Assembly seats and local public bodies will be held June 28. But the primaries for congressional and state Senate seats won’t be held until Aug. 23.
This is the result of Democratic legislators ignoring the will of their constituents in drawing congressional and legislative maps. Voters in 2014 approved an amendment to the state constitution prohibiting the age-old practice of gerrymandering. But undeterred by the oaths they took when sworn into office to uphold New York’s laws, they created voting districts that benefited their political party richly.
State legislatures must develop new legislative and congressional districts based on the census taken every 10 years. New York residents approved measures in 2014 to create an Independent Redistricting Commission and to ban partisan gerrymandering.
This commission really wasn’t as independent as lawmkers wanted people to believe. Leaders of the state Assembly and Senate still got to select most members of the commission so they could ensure that their interests were served rather than those of the voters.
However, it was a somewhat better system over previous versions. Unfortunately, the commission was deadlocked on their maps — meaning that state legislators could step in and come up with their own voting districts. And seeing that Democrats dominate the state Legislature, they were determined to have their way.
Republicans challenged the maps approved by the Legislature. And last month, the state Court of Appeals ruled that the maps violated the state constitution. So new voting districts would need to be drawn.
Seeing that there was no way that new maps could be approved by the end of next month, the primaries dealing with the districts that were challenged will be held Aug. 23. All other primaries will be held June 28.
This is bound to create significant confusion for voters. Once they participate in the June 28 primaries, more than a few of them will figure this is it until the general election in November.
And come the end of August, primaries won’t be at the top of everyone’s to-do list. Many people will be on vacation, preparing to close their seasonal homes or getting their children ready to go back to school.
As it stands now, county boards of elections will need to finance the Aug. 23 primaries. Of course, these funds weren’t previously allocated because no on anticipated scheduling elections on three dates. So officials will have to scramble to figure out where they’ll get the money.
State lawmakers could vote to move all primaries to Aug. 23, but a few obstacles impede this from moving forward.
First of all, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul doesn’t want to give former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo any chance to mount a campaign against her bid for the Democratic nomination. Cuomo has speculated about attempting a political comeback, and having the primary in August would boost his chances. Therefore, legislators in Albany aren’t going to consider this move.
A more legitimate concern is the problems this would create for county boards of elections to prepare all ballots for the general election in a truncated period of time. With some primaries being held June 23, they can at last get these ballots done ahead of time. But trying to complete the ballots for all races after the Aug. 23 primaries would be very difficult.
The good news is that there’s talk in Albany of having the state contribute to the Aug. 23 primaries, and this would be appropriate. Legislators there created this debacle, and they need to pay for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.