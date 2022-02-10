During its Atlantic Coast Conference match last weekend against Louisville, the Syracuse University men’s basketball team set the highest attendance mark in NCAA Division I for the second consecutive week.
On Saturday, 23,298 spectators packed the Carrier Dome to watch the Orange beat the Cardinals by a score of 92-69. This was Syracuse’s third victory in a row, raising its record to 12-11 overall and 6-6 in the ACC.
Wow, 23,298 fans in one confined space. It’s a good thing they didn’t have to worry about any highly contagious viruses menacing our society!
OK, that’s obviously not true. The novel coronavirus pandemic has put all of us on edge for nearly two years. Numerous athletic events were canceled for a while, and sporting venues have had to exercise caution in allowing people to return.
Syracuse University implemented a rule allowing a single pool photographer inside the Carrier Dome to shoot pictures for the Orange’s home games. The photographer, from the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse, then provides images to other news outlets requesting them.
This rule remained in effect Saturday, the moment that 23,298 supporters jammed into the arena for the match with Louisville. It seems odd that members of a record crowd could be permitted to squeeze themselves inside but a few more photographers on the floor were forbidden.
To enhance the stories we run on our sports pages, the Watertown Daily Times sports department normally uses news wire service photographs from various athletic events. But the service used for sports does not include Post-Standard photos, so we need to communicate directly with the newspaper.
This arrangement normally works very well. But we encountered a glitch on our end Saturday, so we didn’t have any photos to post with our story in Sunday’s edition. Technology being what it is, these things happen from time to time.
It’s difficult, though, to square the fact that Syracuse University has no problem shepherding in 23,298 fans to watch the game but draws the line at one photographer in the name of safety. COVID, remember?
This also runs counter to the fact that other ACC schools have loosened their restrictions for sports media while permitting large crowds inside their stadiums. They understand that requiring masks as well as proof of vaccinations or negative coronavirus test results is the best way of being able to increase attendance while keeping people as safe as possible. We all need to follow public health protocols while getting on with living our lives, and this means relying more on common sense than it does mandates.
Maybe Syracuse University is simply more lenient when it comes to its paying customers than it is with reporters and photographers. This is a rather cynical notion, but no reasonable answer to this inconsistent practice on the school’s part comes to mind.
Syracuse University needs to update its policy for attending events inside the Carrier Dome. Of course, we want public safety to be the priority. And its rules for people coming into the venue are sensible.
But continuing to restrict photographers while letting in huge crowds is unreasonable. Officials should draft a plan that pertains to everyone. This would lessen the odds of running into the problem we experienced and ensure that Orange sports are presented picture perfect.
Readers will notice that we’ve used some of the wonderful shots taken by Post-Standard photographer Dennis Nett to accompany editorial. Better late than never!
