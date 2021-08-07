Two construction proposals for Watertown will complement other economic redevelopment projects occurring throughout the city.
Developer Michael Lundy said he will renew the site hosting the Medical Arts Building at 155 Clinton St. by constructing a 24,000-square-foot office and commercial building. He will demolish the single-story structure, renovate the two-story building and construct a 4,480-square-foot addition, according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. The building has been vacant for years, so this new construction is definitely welcome news.
Lunday’s plans will be carried out in conjunction with plans announced by Watertown Savings Bank on an adjacent piece of property. The firm will raze the building at 145 Clinton St. and construct a 14,000-square-foot lending center on its location, the article reported.
“The need for the new lending center is a direct result of our continued growth in the market and our corresponding need for additional space to support our expanding operations,” bank President Mark R. Lavarnway said, according to a story published July 20 by the Watertown Daily Times. “While many other banks have chosen to leave or significantly downsize their operations in our market, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to this community.”
The new facility “will be connected to the existing main office via a 50-foot connector bridge with a courtyard below. Two points of access to the main campus will be maintained from both Clinton and Mullin streets,” the article reported.
Tenants of the Clinton Building were informed in March that their offices needed to be vacated by Dec. 31. But it became the scene of violence April 28. Barry K. Stewart of West Carthage shot and killed Maxine M. Quigg of Wellesley Island and Terrence M. O’Brien of Black River, co-owners of Bridgeview Real Estate Services, before taking his own life.
As community members have grappled with this tragedy, plans to renovate the site are moving forward. The projects by both Lundy and the bank are expected to be completed sometime early 2023.
Renovation is going on across downtown.
These two plans will help breathe new life into the area. We commend Lundy and bank officials for putting their ideas into motion, and we eagerly anticipate seeing how they will benefit our community.
