With the weather turning warmer and safety standards for the novel coronavirus being revised, many people are getting outside to engage in more activities than they have in more than a year.
This is welcome news. After the long months of winter, we normally look forward to increased temperatures at this time in the north country.
But the past year has been a real challenge for everyone due to the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous people have been vaccinated, and safety protocols have been eased.
Those who have been fully immunized no longer need to wear masks inside or outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared last week. On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the state would adhere to these new rules.
This means that more people will once again enjoy all the natural beauty that the state has to offer. They’ve been pent up inside for much of the past year, and they’re anxious to embrace life outdoors without fear of becoming ill. It’s a wonderful feeling.
But in doing so, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation don’t want New Yorkers to impair the health of our trees. They jointly issued a statement May 10 warning campers to use untreated firewood no more than 50 miles of where it was grown.
Untreated firewood does not meet New York’s heat treatment standard. It can house invasive species, which will spread to more regions if untreated firewood is transported for longer distances.
“People transporting firewood from backyards or neighborhoods to camping spots often don’t realize the wood may be hiding invasive threats in the form of eggs, larvae, spores, adults or seeds. ‘Hitching a ride’ on firewood, according to the DEC, pushes invasive species ‘to spread faster and farther than they could have on their own.’ Invasives commonly transported on firewood include the emerald ash borer and other boring beetles, defoliating insects and fungi,” according to a news item published May 12 in the Courier Observer/Watertown Daily Times. “The following state firewood regulations are in effect: untreated firewood from outside New York is prohibited; untreated firewood grown in New York is prohibited from being transported more than 50 miles [from] its origin; and those transporting or selling firewood are required to carry source, origin or treatment documentation. The state defines wood ‘origin’ as where the tree was grown. Anyone cutting firewood for personal use is required to fill out a Self-Issued Certificate of Origin, available on the DEC website. Producers of untreated firewood for sale must obtain wood grown within 50 miles of their business but may then declare the business as the source of the firewood, according to the DEC.”
State authorities strongly advise to leave locally produced firewood at home and obtain firewood to be used at campsites from sources in those regions.
This will reduce the likelihood of transporting invasive species to other areas. Invasive species include the emerald ash borer, Asian long-horned beetle and other boring beetles, defoliating insects and fungi.
Following common sense guidelines will control the spread of invasive species. For more information on firewood and invasive species, visit dec.ny.gov/animals/28722.html or email the DEC’s Forest Health Division at foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.
