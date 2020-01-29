Reversing the effects of pollution throughout Northern New York is a monumental task.
More than three decades ago, specific areas around the Great Lakes that sustained significant environmental damage were designated as Areas of Concern. The Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement identified 43 AOCs in 1987. These regions became the focus of clean-up efforts, and resources were brought in to restore them to a more natural condition.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced an exciting plan. It will collaborate with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe on remediation projects.
“The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe today announced the signing of a historic cooperative agreement that will help accelerate restoration of natural resources and traditional Native American uses within the St. Lawrence River Area of Concern near Massena … and the Akwesasne Territory,” according to a news release issued Jan. 22 by the DEC. “This cooperative agreement is the first of its kind across the United States portion of the Great Lakes and provides a new roadmap for coordinating studies and restoring natural and cultural resource uses between the two government agencies while recognizing their unique jurisdictions and shared interests.”
For the first time, this brings representatives of an indigenous tribe to the table when it comes to formalizing cleanup measures of environmentally damaged areas. It recognizes the stake that members of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe have in the restoration and proper use of these lands.
“When the Area of Concern was first identified in 1987, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe voiced the need to have Akwesasne recognized as an equal partner in remediating the serious environmental pollution inflicted upon our territory,” the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council said through a statement. “Through the coordination of our environmental programs, which included the diligent efforts of SRMT St. Lawrence River AOC Program Manager Jessica Jock, our special position and environmental expertise is now acknowledged in the first state-tribal partnership throughout the Great Lakes Basin under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement.”
Based on discussions between representatives of the state DEC and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognized three changes to the St. Lawrence River Area of Concern, according to the DEC:
n Having representatives of both DEC and the SRMT serve as co-coordinators for implementation of the AOC’s Remedial Action Plan.
n Developing resource restoration plans to include both natural and cultural resources within the AOC.
n Enhanced outreach and education of surrounding communities to improve the understanding and support of the agencies efforts.
“One immediate outcome of the state-tribal partnership will be the revitalization of the Remedial Advisory Committee to consist of members of the local Massena community and tribal representatives who will each embrace their collective role and responsibilities in helping the governments move toward ultimately delisting the St. Lawrence River as an Area of Concern,” the DEC news release reported. “The agreement also includes the formal renaming of this unique location from the St. Lawrence River at Massena to the St. Lawrence River Area of Concern at Massena/Akwesasne to better represent the AOC’s geographic scope and the longstanding efforts of the Mohawk governments at Akwesasne to protect and enhance the water quality of territorial waterways.”
A lot of hard work went into drafting this agreement, and it’s very good news for Northern New York and the Akwesasne community. We look forward to the collaboration demonstrating its benefits in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.