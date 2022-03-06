When members of the Watertown City Council approved a measure Feb. 22 to obtain a new heavy rescue truck for the Fire Department, they resolved a couple of dilemmas in one swoop.
The city and Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191 have challenged each other on a variety of issues when the firefighter contract expired in 2016.
In August 2020, the two sides settled on a contract that would cover 2016 through June 2020.
They’ve been negotiating a contract to cover the period from that point on.
The City Council voted in late 2020 to stop using the rescue truck.
This was touted as a way to reduce expenses.
The truck brought in a meager $25,900 last year through an auction.
But the real cost savings were supposed to be the fact that the city could now go without some of its captains.
Eight of them had been demoted in 2015, and the city used other personnel to act as captains when the rescue company went on calls but didn’t pay them a captain’s rate.
In 2018, an arbitrator declared that the city violated its collective bargaining agreement by not offering out-of-title pay to firefighters who served as captains.
The following year, state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky ruled that the city may not compel firefighters to work as captains on a regular basis.
The state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department in Rochester affirmed McClusky’s decision in late 2020.
It determined that “such assignments were out-of-title work and therefore violations of Civil Service Law § 61 (2). We conclude that Supreme Court, for reasons stated in its decision, properly determined that … the firefighters were assigned out-of-title work. Thus, the court properly declared that the city was prohibited from appointing firefighters to acting captain positions except in legitimate emergency situations,” according to its ruling.
Whenever the rescue truck answered a call, a captain had to be in charge.
And the courts had ruled the city needed permanent captains if the rescue truck was going to make these calls.
So the city decided to get rid of the rescue truck.
The thinking was this:
No rescue truck, no need to keep four captains (one for each daily shift) to oversee it.
In a 4-1 vote in December 2020, council members opted to pull the truck from use but to continue deploying firefighters for medical calls when deemed necessary.
But in October, a poor motorist found out the hard way why a Fire Department truck dedicated to rescue missions was critical.
He had to wait about 16 minutes for town of Watertown firefighters to arrive on the scene with the proper tools to extricate him from the vehicle in which he was trapped following an accident.
The rescue truck previously used by the Fire Department had carried all the equipment that firefighters needed under various circumstances.
Who wants to be the one who tells a trapped victim that he’ll need to wait for a while until the proper tools are delivered to get him out?
In October, an arbitrator delivered some sobering news to the city.
The arbitrator declared that the city could get rid of the Fire Department’s rescue truck if it wanted.
But the arbitrator reminded the city that paying fire personnel to act as temporary captains when the need arose could not be a permanent solution as this violates the Civil Service Law.
It didn’t matter if the council got rid of the rescue truck.
As long as the heavy rescue company went out on calls, it needed one permanent captain per shift.
So four new captains would eventually need to be promoted.
The city likely didn’t save much money by getting rid of its rescue truck.
It still needed to send firefighters out for at least some medical calls, and this required having permanent captains oversee the rescue company.
And they must use a vehicle dedicated to transporting the necessary equipment.
The City Council — with two new members this year — rectified these two problems left over from the previous council.
On Feb. 22, members voted 3-1 to purchase some necessary equipment and use a department utility vehicle (a Ford F-550) as a rescue truck.
This will ensure firefighters have all the tools they need when responding to calls.
This also requires promoting four new captains, which addresses the lingering problem the city hadn’t yet fixed.
Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman said “the newly formed rescue truck will go on ‘critical calls’ for heart attack and stroke victims. It will also go out as a second emergency medical vehicle when a fire engine is already responding to a call, he said,” according to a story published Feb. 23 by the Watertown Daily Times.
Hopefully, the council and union can come to some kind of agreement on Fire Department staffing that will save the city money.
They’ve been arguing over the contract since the previous one expired in 2016.
But it’s good that this new council reversed an obvious blunder made by the former one.
