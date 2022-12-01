Incidents of violence directed at members of specific groups often demand action on the part of the public authorities.
Protecting people from certain acts of discrimination is a proper role for the government to play. This is especially true when it comes to attempts to harm individuals or vandalize their property. Through our elected officials, we must send a strong message that such conduct will not be tolerated.
But there are boundaries that the government must not cross in the name of confronting bias. In recently enacting one piece of anti-hate crime legislation, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul appears to have broken this rule.
Following the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado and a failed attempt to attack a synagogue in New York City, Hochul signed two bills into law as a response. One, S123A/A5913A, establishes “a statewide campaign developed and run by the Division of Human Rights to promote the acceptance, inclusion, tolerance and understanding of the diversity of the people of New York,” according to a news release issued Nov. 22 by Hochul’s office.
The other one, S6570/A1202, raises some serious concerns. It states that “individuals convicted of hate crimes shall undergo mandatory training in hate crime prevention and education as part of their sentence,” the news release reported.
Of course, there are few details offered about what precisely this entails. Will those convicted of hate crimes merely need to go through the ordered sessions in a passive sense? Or will successful completion of this training mean that they have acknowledged their acceptance of the viewpoints presented?
“The programs, training sessions or counseling sessions must be authorized by the court or local agencies in cooperation with organizations serving the affected community,” according to the news release. This doesn’t really clarify what will be done in these cases.
A similar program is already operating in New York City. This was on display in May 2020 when Amy Cooper called police on Christian Cooper (no relation) in a secluded part of Central Park.
Amy Cooper was walking her dog but failed to use a leash. Christian Cooper, well known in the birding community, advised her that it was illegal for her to do so.
After they differed with each other a bit, Christian Cooper pulled out some dog treats to lure Amy Cooper’s pet toward him. This prompted her to call police and report that she felt threatened. Christian Cooper began videorecording the encounter, which was posted on social media.
Amy Cooper was charged with filing a false report. In February 2021, prosecutors with the Manhattan County District Attorney’s Office asked the judge to drop the charges against her since she had undergone five therapy sessions. The judge granted this request.
The idea of mandating that criminal defendants go through anti-bias training or therapy veers perilously close to thought control. It seems like these people need to exhibit evidence that they’ve internalized the principles discussed by their trainers or therapists during these sessions.
Instructing people on what to believe and how to feel about various issues is not the government’s job. First of all, this would violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
And it brings to mind disturbing images of people in tyrannical societies classified as dissidents being sent to re-education camps. These were designed to coerce individuals into abandoning their own thoughts and taking on those prescribed by the government.
There is no doubt that any crime needs to be punished. But the government has no business telling those under indictment how to shape their views. State legislators must reconsider the law recently enacted to ensure this doesn’t occur.
Rights pertain right up until you get convicted for a crime. Nobody is ever convicted for hate, they're convicted of a real crime and the hate is an aggravating factor. As for court ordered training, wouldn't it be great if our response to all crime involved training rather than useless warehousing? I've been to bad check school and bad driving school both, many years ago back in Texas. Why is the hate motivated portion of other crimes not a reasonable subject of court ordered training?
