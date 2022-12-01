Incidents of violence directed at members of specific groups often demand action on the part of the public authorities.

Protecting people from certain acts of discrimination is a proper role for the government to play. This is especially true when it comes to attempts to harm individuals or vandalize their property. Through our elected officials, we must send a strong message that such conduct will not be tolerated.

rdsouth

Rights pertain right up until you get convicted for a crime. Nobody is ever convicted for hate, they're convicted of a real crime and the hate is an aggravating factor. As for court ordered training, wouldn't it be great if our response to all crime involved training rather than useless warehousing? I've been to bad check school and bad driving school both, many years ago back in Texas. Why is the hate motivated portion of other crimes not a reasonable subject of court ordered training?

