Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers this morning. Then peeks of sunshine later. High 37F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.