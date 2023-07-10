When members of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators learned two years ago that they would receive millions in federal funding to offset revenue lost due the novel coronavirus, they knew a plan was needed to distribute the money fairly.
In March 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act. This measure allocated $1.9 trillion to address problems caused by the pandemic.
As part of the law, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program made $350 billion available to municipal, state, territorial and tribal governments. These bodies could use these funds for projects of their own and offer them to local organizations for needs they had.
Jefferson County received $21.3 million from the CSLFRF program. Officials developed a strategy for how to use funds for county-based projects as well as offer some to nonprofit groups.
In a wise move, legislators decided to give $1 million to the Northern New York Community Foundation to disperse among worthy organizations. Representatives of the NNYCF are very familiar with these agencies and what they provide to residents in this region. They would be able to choose the best ways to distribute these funds to have the most benefits.
The NNYCF recently announced that eight organizations will receive an initial $419,465 in grant funding, according to a story published June 30 by the Watertown Daily Times. The article reported that the following organizations are as follows:
* Hospice of Jefferson County: $222,500 to help recover costs associated with its recent resident facility expansion, specifically design upgrades that include enhanced ventilation and filtration to properly care for patients and safeguard from airborne infections like the coronavirus.
* Salvation Army of Watertown: $72,000 to help recover expenses the organization accrued through the pandemic as it expanded emergency food programs in response to significant increases in demand for basic and essential needs while food costs soared. Grant funding will be allocated to help cover one year of food and soup kitchen inventory.
* Family Counseling Service of Northern New York: $60,000 to help address the significant spike in demand for mental health services that soared throughout the pandemic. Family Counseling is working to recruit and retain mental health professionals to support the burgeoning caseload across the county.
* Jefferson County SPCA: $31,911 to help recover construction cost increases it absorbed during a recent surgical wing renovation that will significantly enhance animal care in the community. The renovation was completed during the pandemic, but rising building material and labor costs forced it to cut essential items from the project.
* Northpole Fire Company: $12,104 to help the organization secure remaining personal protective equipment and turnout gear for two firefighters. The department was unable to raise enough money during the pandemic due to cancellation of events and activities.
* Wilna-Champion Transportation Association: $7,000 to support documented losses incurred during the pandemic. The association is funded primarily by donations to provide transportation for an average 100 seniors and disabled persons in and around the Carthage community.
* Historical Association of South Jefferson: $7,000 to recover money lost from fundraising events canceled during the pandemic that would have helped the association complete several priority projects at its main campus in Adams.
* Paynter Senior Center: $6,950 to help the organization recover from documented losses related to the pandemic. Programming for older adults living in St. Lawrence River communities was canceled during the pandemic resulting in a loss of anticipated donations, program fees, and budgeted support from townships.
Allowing the NNYCF to select the organizations receiving these funds was a smart move on the part of Jefferson County. First of all, this removes potential claims of politics in the decision-making process.
But most importantly, NNYCF is a trusted entity with years of experience collaborating with nonprofit organizations. These funds will move into the community and help alleviate some of the economic harm caused by the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.