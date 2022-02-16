Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. High near 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain later at night. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.