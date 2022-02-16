On Feb. 9, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that the mandate for wearing masks in businesses was ending.
Companies can now decide for themselves whether they will require customers to continue using face coverings. State regulations still call for masks to be worn in “health settings, adult care facilities, nursing homes, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, domestic shelters and on public transit and transportation hubs, including planes, trains and airports,” according to a story published Feb. 9 by the Watertown Daily Times.
“Thank you to the business owners — it wasn’t easy,” Hochul said during a news briefing in her Manhattan office. “Because of them, we are able to lift this at this time.”
The novel coronavirus numbers are trending in a positive direction.
The state’s coronavirus infection rate reduced to 4.11% over a seven-day average [Feb. 9] with the fewest hospitalizations since the day after Christmas after cresting at 23% last month following the winter surge,” the article reported. “Businesses, counties, cities and municipalities may continue to locally enforce face masks in public spaces.”
So that’s the good news. But many parents and students are frustrated that the state has maintained its mandate for wearing masks in schools.
“I will factor in all the data that’s gathered during that week,” Hochul said last week, noting that the mandate for New York’s schools could well expire March 7 when this regulation in New Jersey concludes. “We have to be realistic. This pandemic is still with us, and [authorities are] reassuring the people of this state we will take the most thoughtful approach possible based on data and metrics.”
The problem with this part of the process is that Hochul and state health officials seem to be stumbling around in the dark.
“State health officials acknowledged they have no precise, numerical goals they are using to establish the metrics for determining whether to end a mandate requiring masks in New York schools. That lack of measurable health data that would be used to determine a threshold for when the mandate will end has riled opponents of the continued mask rules that have prompted caustic showdowns at school board meetings. It’s also created consternation among [school district leaders] who said it is creating unrest and anxiety because at present the mandate appears to exist in perpetuity,” according to a story published Friday by the Times Union in Albany. “Travis O’Donnell, a state Health Department official, told the state’s Public Health and Health Planning Council on Thursday that New York has not developed its target metrics for what may trigger the end of the mask mandate in schools. O’Donnell’s remarks were later reiterated by state Department of Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett.”
We appreciate that state officials feel the need to carefully review the situation to determine if it’s safe for students, faculty members and staffers to stop wearing masks in schools. It would be unfortunate to see rates of infection, sickness and hospitalization once again increase.
However, admitting that they’re not working with specific metrics in assessing the mask mandate for schools rubs many people the wrong way. On what basis, then, are they making decisions?
Everyone needs to continue exercising caution when interacting with other people. But we need to understand that the virus will likely be with us in one form or another for years to come. State authorities would do their constituents a great service by using reliable data when discussing this issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.