Until a vaccine is created, controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic will take innovation and flexibility.
People who make up the COVID-19 Resource Line at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown have found one avenue to helping people recover from COVID-19, the disease caused by this virus. They are asking individuals who have recovered from the condition to donate their plasma.
Since they were already infected by the coronavirus, these people may have developed antibodies. This could help other people ward off COVID-19.
Samaritan’s COVID-19 Resource Line is made up mostly of volunteers and health care professionals. Representatives field phone calls from those seeking answers about the virus and its horrific effects. Resource Line volunteers have now begun calling people who have recovered from the virus to see if they would be willing to donate their plasma.
“The idea came about after Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, started a program to gather convalescent plasma for those who have COVID-19, resulting in the hospital asking Samaritan to reach out to their recovered patients,” according to a story published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Operators at the resource line are going to direct those patients to the American Red Cross website and encourage them to donate.”
There is not yet enough evidence to determine what kind of immunity those who were infected have built up to COVID-19. It’s far too early in the process of researching the coronavirus to make any declarations with certainty.
But if this virus follows the path of others that medical authorities know much more about, developing some level of immunity to COVID-19 is a possibility. The antibodies that people who have experienced infection possess could be of benefit to those now enduring the disease.
People who have been infected should cooperate with volunteers from Samaritan’s COVID-19 Resource Line if asked to donate their plasma. There is some potential of providing relief to other people, and so all this is worthwhile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.