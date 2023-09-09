A tour last month of the regional landfill in Rodman was a good reminder of how much is discarded daily in the north country — about 800 tons, or 1.76 million pounds.
The Development Authority of the North Country, which operates the landfill on Route 177, hosted an open house Aug. 23. And along the tour a bus stopped at the top of a mountain made from 31 years of garbage accumulation, according to a story published Aug. 24 in the Times.
When the bus reached the top of what’s called phase one, those on the tour were heard talking to each other about how the view extended all the way to Lake Ontario.
Every day the 800 tons of trash comes in from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, causing the mound to grow ever higher. Seeing the mountain of trash highlights the need to recycle more of the trash that does not decompose — plastics, metal and glass.
The Department of Environmental Conservation’s statistics show New Yorkers throw out on average 4.5 pounds per person per day.
“We need to get out of the habit of throwing trash into one receptacle with cans, bottles, paper, garbage, banana peels, etc., all mixed together. Many of the items we are throwing away can be reused, recycled or composted, such as paper, glass, aluminum, metals as well as potato and carrot peels,” the DEC website states.
New York has approximately 30 landfills accepting approximately 6 million tons per year waste from across the entire state. We also send 2.5 million tons to waste-to-energy facilities and export 6.1 million tons to neighboring states.
Stewart Tamblin, the assistant landfill superintendent, led the tour in Rodman.
As of 2022, he said there is a new area called “phase two,” which has begun taking about 300 out of the 800 tons. Tamblin said that by 2026, phase one will be completely phased out, and all the garbage will go to phase two.
So far, phase two contains two cells, each with a double liner system, comprised of two synthetic liners and two soil liners. Laurie Marr, the director of communications and public affairs for DANC, said phase two has space for nine cells in total, which is enough for 50 years of garbage accumulation.
Marr said that when the first two cells in phase two fill up, “ additional cells will be built as needed over the next 50 years.”
In this trash is undoubtedly a staggering amount of material that could be recycled, but is not for various reasons including the effort it takes to separate recycling for collection, specifically in Watertown. Single-stream recycling (placing all recyclables in a commingled bin), which is available by private provider and in some north country municipalities, would increase the rate of recycling in the city thus reducing the daily tonnage hauled and buried.
Fifty years will be here quickly and each day as the mound of trash grows the cost of enlarging the landfill will escalate. That is a cost that should be shared by all users, not just on those in the generations that will see the year 2073 when the landfill is full. Single-stream recycling would increase the life of the landfill and reduce costs for future generations, because it makes recycling easier.
As waste at the landfill decomposes, it creates gases that can be used by the generators on site to produce electricity. Last year, the generators produced roughly 26,971 megawatts per hour, enough to power about 2,500 homes. That is a great benefit and DANC has done a good job over the years managing the facility, including making sure it does not leak. It’s up to the rest of us to do our part to reduce what goes in to extend its life.
DANC now operates a single-stream recycling facility in Harrisville that handles 100% of St. Lawrence County’s recyclables, or about 7,000 tons of the material. In 2021 DANC decided against building a larger Material Recycling Facility in Harrisville. A study found it would need to handle 40,000 tons of recyclables a year, when Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties now produce 16,000 a year. Is that production because we don’t recycle enough? Probably.
Something needs to be done to encourage more recycling, to add single-stream recycling to Watertown and to reduce the amount of recycling that is piled in Rodman trash. The first step should be the city of Watertown introducing the service for its residents. Then, hopefully, others will follow and this mountain will grow a little slower.
