A measure legalizing the recreational use of marijuana finally resolved a dispute over how to proceed on this issue.
Passed by the state Legislature and signed into law in March, the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act allows New Yorkers at least 21 years of age to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis or up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis in public. Individuals also may smoke marijuana anyplace cigarette smoking is permitted. People will eventually be permitted to have three mature plants and three immature plants in their homes, with a limit of six mature and six immature plants per household.
The law authorizes people to sell recreational marijuana. But these provisions won’t begin for a year or two.
“The legislation will create a two-tier licensing structure that will allow for a large range of producers by separating those growers and processors from also owning retail stores,” according to a news release issued March 31 by the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “The legislation creates licenses for producers and distributors, among other entities, and the legislation will implement strict quality control, public health and consumer protections.”
Of course, the new law outlines a formula for taxing the sale of recreational marijuana. It’s estimated this would generate $350 million in taxes each year once the program is fully implemented.
Municipal governments have until Dec. 31 to declare if they choose to opt out of allowing dispensaries to open facilities in their communities. Members of the public will be able to challenge this through a petition, which would require a referendum.
These are the issues that have been or will be addressed by the new law. Policymakers have clear directions on how to move on them.
But other questions remain. During a meeting last week of the St. Lawrence County Planning Board, members wrestled with concerns over the new state law that have yet to be addressed.
Planner II Dakota Casserly gave a presentation Thursday highlighting some of these problems. The answers will obviously affect whether municipalities choose to opt out of permitting dispensaries.
One of the uncertainties is how law enforcement agents will deal with the issue of driving while impaired. Determining if someone is under the influence of marijuana is different than it is for alcohol.
Marijuana remains in people’s systems for much longer periods of time, even after it stops impairing their judgment. So assessing a DUI charge based on marijuana use is a murkier process.
Given this, how will companies update their drug-use policies? Detecting the presence of marijuana won’t necessarily mean the person is under its influence as it would for other substances. This will definitely have legal ramifications for employers.
Planning Board members also considered the issue of someone possessing marijuana while entering the United States from Canada. What if this individual has an amount allowed under New York law but not federal law? (People entering the country are under federal jurisdiction.)
“The New York State Department of Health will work with institutions of higher education to conduct a controlled research study designed to evaluate methodologies and technologies for the detection of cannabis-impaired driving,” according to Cuomo’s news release. “After completion of the research study, DOH may create and implement rules and regulations to approve and certify a test for the presence of cannabis in drivers.”
The news release states: “The use of cannabis by drivers will remain prohibited and will carry the same penalties as it does currently.” But if we don’t have procedures to tell when someone is impaired by marijuana and when it merely lingers in their system, how will this be enforced?
Passing this law was the sensible move. But authorities must address these unknowns so that related policies can be drafted accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.