The efforts of one organization that could easily have fallen apart moved forward despite many obstacles thanks to the dedication of its supporters.
First Presbyterian Church in Watertown oversees an ecumenical mission project called the Malawi Early Literacy Team. The group “provides the teachers and students of Northern Malawi four key services: early literacy publications, teacher training, teaching manuals and the Land Cruiser that acts as a mobile library transporting the materials to classrooms,” according to a story published July 24 by the Watertown Daily Times.
Five trips were conducted to Northern Malawi between 2008 and 2014 to train primary teachers in classroom instructions focused on reading. MELT began in 2015 after several team members traveled there to discuss their goals with Malawian officials.
They saw the need for ongoing training and resources to help improve children’s literacy skills. The team began delivering about 5,000 books to Malawi each year. A site used by MELT to distribute material served 20 village primary schools.
But the novel coronavirus pandemic struck in early 2020, and MELT members were unable to return to Malawi since 2019. They were discouraged not to be able to continue the work they’ve doing there for the past few years.
Thankfully, they didn’t give up hope. Even though they couldn’t visit this African nation, team members purchased land and constructed a new library — the first of its kind in Malawi.
This is a remarkable story of courage and determination. Members of MELT plan to return to Northern Malawi on Wednesday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.