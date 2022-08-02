Dedicated outreach

This shows the exterior of the new library in Northern Malawi constructed by the Malawi Early Literacy Team, a mission project of First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. Provided photo

The efforts of one organization that could easily have fallen apart moved forward despite many obstacles thanks to the dedication of its supporters.

First Presbyterian Church in Watertown oversees an ecumenical mission project called the Malawi Early Literacy Team. The group “provides the teachers and students of Northern Malawi four key services: early literacy publications, teacher training, teaching manuals and the Land Cruiser that acts as a mobile library transporting the materials to classrooms,” according to a story published July 24 by the Watertown Daily Times.

