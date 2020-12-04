In the waning weeks of his administration, President Donald Trump has thrown a wrench into the budget process for fiscal year 2021.
Mr. Trump said in a series of tweets Tuesday that he will veto the National Defense Authorization Act if legislators don’t insert language to repeal a provision of law safeguarding companies for content they post online. If he follows through on his threat, funding for the military could be disrupted until President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20.
Section 230 of the Communications and Decency Act of 1996 grants companies leeway in how they moderate their websites and shields them from liability for content posted by third parties. This directly affects social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter as well as news organizations that allow people to comment on their stories.
However, Section 230 “has emerged in recent years as a source of frustration for the president and his allies, who allege that social media companies are misusing the provision to limit conservative viewpoints on their sites,” according to a story published Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal. “Democrats have raised separate concerns about parts of Section 230, arguing it has allowed companies to ignore false and dangerous information spreading online, and President-elect Joe Biden has also called for revoking it. If Section 230 were to be revoked, internet companies could be forced to invest heavily in monitoring content. Alternatively, they might decide to stop moderating user posts or cease hosting them altogether.”
Mr. Biden also has called for Section 230 to be repealed — so here’s a point at which he and Mr. Trump agree. Many legislators have concerns over companies potentially abusing their protections to censor certain viewpoints or allow misleading information to proliferate.
Section 230 is looked upon as fundamental to maintaining freedom of expression on the internet. So whether it should be repealed or revised is a legitimate matter of debate, and we encourage members of Congress to undertake this discussion.
But this portion of federal law has nothing to do with the NDAA. Both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate approved the annual defense appropriations bill earlier this year, and delaying it further could complicate ensuring the military is sufficiently funded. Among its provisions, the $740 billion bill includes a 3% raise for armed forces personnel.
Mr. Trump previously threatened to veto the NDAA if it proposed changing the names of military posts commemorating Confederate officers. There are reports that Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are discussing a compromise on these two issues, but nothing definite has yet been confirmed.
Mr. Trump should refrain from playing politics with the appropriations bill for our country’s national security. Congressional leaders need to urge him to sign the bill to ensure the military is property funded. This is one item the president should cross off his to-do list before leaving the White House early next year.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is a loyal ally of Mr. Trump and is in a good position to persuade him to act appropriately. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, she knows how vital it is to move this process along.
Aside from this bill, Congress has other work to finish before the year’s end. The continuing resolution to keep the government funded will expire Friday. Fiscal year 2021 began Oct. 1, so it’s obvious that legislators must return to Capitol Hill and complete this task.
