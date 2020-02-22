Displaying a bit of the out-of-the-box thinking he’s known for, Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said city officials should see if they could use some federal development funds for public safety purposes.
During the City Council meeting Tuesday, Mr. Smith said he wanted to investigate whether money from the Community Development Block Grant program could be used to pay the city’s school resource officer and fund police foot patrols in neighborhoods with higher incidents of crime.
The program is overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city provides Watertown City School District with a school resource officer.
These individuals must be employed through a law enforcement agency, so school districts cannot pay their salaries.
Using CDBG funds would free up money the city allocates for its school resource officer and pay for foot patrols in certain areas.
This is an interesting idea, and the council scheduled a public hearing on the issue for 7:30 p.m. March 16.
But there’s a tiny hitch: These federal funds are designated for housing projects in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.
HUD may well turn down the city’s request to repurpose this money.
“As an entitlement program, the city receives about $915,000 for its CDBG efforts,” according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The city typically uses the funding to improve rental housing and owner-occupant homes, install handicapped-accessible ramps along city sidewalks and pay for homeless assistance, building demolition, other sidewalk repairs and assisting the city School District’s student food backpack program. The city must submit an annual action plan to HUD in May.”
We’re pleased that Mr. Smith is trying to address city concerns creatively.
We encourage all members of the council to approach important issues similarly to see if they can devise practical solutions.
But there’s another problem with the mayor’s proposal.
Critical development projects would be deprived of necessary funds if HUD approved the plan.
There are bound to be other government grant programs that city officials should tap to finance Mr. Smith’s ideas.
We hope they’ll take his suggestion and do a thorough search of available resources to address this need.
