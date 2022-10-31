After months of negotiation, Lewis County finally worked out a plan with a company to buy land and turn it into recreational trails.
County officials agreed on a purchase price with Genesee Valley Transportation Co. to acquire 37 linear miles of railroad tracks. The county had previously indicated it may pursue eminent domain to obtain the property.
Lewis County has wanted to take control of this land for about the past 20 years. Authorities considered the tracks abandoned and expressed their intentions of developing them into recreational trails.
The property is owned by the Batavia-based Genesee Valley Transportation Co. through its railroad subsidiaries, the Lowville and Beaver River Railroad and the Mohawk, Adirondack & Northern Railroad. The firm didn’t want to sell the land, so the county said it would pursue it through eminent domain.
However, this idea faced opposition. People who own and use land adjacent to the railroad lines objected to the notion of turning these parcels into multi-use trails. In particular, they believe opening up even more space in Lewis County to motorized vehicles will have serious consequences.
Critics of the rails-to-trails proposal expressed concerns over the uncertainty of who would be liable if all-terrain vehicle and snowmobile riders veer off these trails and begin using the private property surrounding the railroad lines. Some of them have encountered problems before with individuals who behave recklessly during large-scale events such as the annual SNIRT Poker Run. These residents have said that Lewis County already has plenty of available trails for motorized vehicles to use, so why try to create even more?
These are reasonable questions. County officials need to consider the concerns expressed by residents on this issue.
The good news is that they’ve scheduled a public information session for this purpose. This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Lowville High School, 7668 N. State St. in Lowville.
“Unlike a typical public hearing in which comments are accepted but questions cannot be answered, the session will allow attendees to have their comments heard, ask questions and get answers,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “County Manager Ryan M. Piche will give a presentation that will include the cost to acquire the tracks — as agreed upon on Oct. 11 by Mohawk, Adirondack & Northern Railroad and Lowville & Beaver Falls Railroad owner Genesee Valley Transportation Co. — the funds to be used for the acquisition, what it will mean for taxes, time frames and the long-term overview of and reasons for the overall project and its various parts among other details. The purchase of the 37 miles of track must be approved by the Board of Legislators after following the standard process for property acquisition.”
It’s welcome news that the county has come to an agreement with Genesee Valley Transportation Co. on purchasing the land. Eminent domain is a powerful tool that governments use to obtain private land for public purposes. While it should be used sparingly, it’s often been abused — so it’s good the county won’t have to invoke it in this instance.
We’re pleased that officials will listen to residents and address their problems. But they must commit themselves to taking these concerns into consideration and reaching accommodations with those who will be most directly affected by this proposal.
