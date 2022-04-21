Nearly five years ago, representatives of the federal government signed an agreement with officials of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority on a plan to improve the navigation through the St. Lawrence Seaway.
They reached a deal to dredge Ogdensburg Harbor. This would increase the depth of the St. Lawrence River in this section and allow the Port of Ogdensburg to accept more ships. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a Project Partnership Agreement with the OBPA in May 2017.
U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., had long called for such a project. The last time the harbor was dredged was in 1984.
Early predictions were that the work would be completed by the end of 2018. A long-awaited objective looked like it would finally be accomplished.
But as with many government plans, this one didn’t follow the initial assessments made: 2018 came and went with no beginning to the project.
And then 2019, 2020 and 2021 came and went, still with nothing done. No one should be surprised that the costs for the dredging work increased over time — dramatically. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced that it was placing additional requirements for the OBPA to receive federal funding for this project.
“The project would have modified a 300-by-500-foot section of the federal channel to an authorized depth from 19 feet to 27 feet. OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said the Army Corps initially estimated the project to cost $11.3 million. The corps put the project out to bid and received an estimate from just one bidder for $27,670,615,” according to a story published April 9 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Because of contingencies the Army Corps of Engineers is required to build into the project price and increased construction and labor costs, the project’s actual price ended up coming to $42.6 million. After the corps money and commitments from the state Department of Transportation, the authority would have been required to come up with [$11.4 million]. Mr. Lawrence said the authority ‘cannot commit this extraordinary sum at this time.’ Board members were frustrated and upset that the corps’ initial cost estimate missed the mark by so much and that they would withdraw their funding.”
Without funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, this project is dead in the water. We don’t know how in the world a plan that started at about $11 million ballooned to more than $42 million or why it’s taken this long to get it started.
It’s been 38 years since Ogdensburg Harbor was last dredged. Ships passing through the St. Lawrence Seaway have been snagged in this area, so the work needs to be done. This is one of the few shipping ports along the Seaway.
With the money it needs to put into repairing and maintaining the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge, we agree that there’s no way the OBPA could commit $11 million to this project. The state and federal governments will need to put forth the bulk of the money needed. Because it also benefits from commercial activity through the Seaway, perhaps Canada could contribute financially as well.
It’s outrageous that this project has been allowed to linger so long — people have been talking about the need for this work since at least 2009.
Devise a realistic estimate of how much the work will cost, determine where the money will come from and get it done. Major commitments are needed to see this through, but that’s how major accomplishments are made.
