A program begun in other north country communities to commemorate residents who have served our nation in uniform has now been organized in Massena.

The people behind it are accepting applications for their Massena Hometown Heroes initiative. Those eligible must be a graduate of or have attended Massena High School until serving in the military. They also must be currently serving in the U.S. military, honorably discharged, retired or deceased.

