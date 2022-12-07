A program begun in other north country communities to commemorate residents who have served our nation in uniform has now been organized in Massena.
The people behind it are accepting applications for their Massena Hometown Heroes initiative. Those eligible must be a graduate of or have attended Massena High School until serving in the military. They also must be currently serving in the U.S. military, honorably discharged, retired or deceased.
Ashley and members of her group faced some initial resistance to setting up this program in Massena. But they pursued their goals and finally succeeded in getting officials to sign on to the plan.
“I had a meeting with [Mayor] Greg Paquin. It really is about timing, I think, and the team that I have that’s helping me do it,” she said. “Greg approved it. He talked to the people [who] would help put the banners up, and they all thought it was a great idea and they were willing to help.”
Other members of this committee are Patricia F. Murphy, Chad L. Simpson and Martha Slack.
“The banners are open to veterans, including those who have died, and active duty servicemembers,” the article reported. “The banners are $30 each, and individuals need to submit a hard copy of an 8x10 photo or a high-quality digital photo along with the application. Original photos will not be returned, so she said to make sure there’s a backup copy. … The banners will remain up from May until Christmas decorations are placed on the poles around November. They’ll be stored over the winter and hung up again the following season.”
This is a wonderful idea we’ve seen implemented very successfully in other communities. For example, similar programs operate in Lowville, Ogdensburg, Waddington and West Carthage.
The Oswego County Federal Credit Union oversees a Hometown Heroes program in partnership with the communities of Fulton, Minetto and Oswego. This is a unique collaboration, and it’s good to see a local business be so involved.
The Hometown Heroes banner program is a good way to raise awareness of who among local residents is serving or has served in the armed forces. We must never forget the huge debt we owe to all those who stand on the frontlines to keep our country safe.
