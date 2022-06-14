The Lewis County Economic Development Corporation is looking for a representative sample of individuals from the region to oversee a program to improve quality-of-life issues.
The Lewis County Community Economic Development Fund “is the mechanism for investing in initiatives that build a great quality of life, sustainable employment and collaborative plans that make Lewis County a community to thrive at work and at home,” according to a May 25 news release posted on the program’s website. “In viewing our communities as intrinsically interconnected, this countywide fund is used to grow businesses, enhance individual communities and strengthen our local economy through thoughtful risk-taking, building community partnerships and making wise investments. The fund will leverage the knowledge and expertise of our businesses and communities to invest in projects that make Lewis County a great place to live, work, build business and play for current and future generations.”
The fund will allocate $150,000 annually to be used as grants beginning in 2023. Projects that will be financed include proposals from local businesses, organizations and communities.
The initial money to be used for the fund will come from a host community agreement between Invenergy’s No. 3 Wind project and the LCDC. Revenue will eventually come from other large- and small-scale renewable energy projects. The idea is to ensure that all sections of Lewis County may benefit from the program, even those that cannot host such enterprises.
“The Community Economic Development Fund provides a great opportunity for both community and economic development growth over an extended period of time,” LCDC Board President Timothy Petersen, according to the news release. “Since funding will be provided annually, this program has the ability to adapt to both economic and community needs over time.”
The LCDC seeks six individuals from throughout Lewis County to serve as community members on the committee overseeing the program. Applications are available by visiting http://wdt.me/FyhRs6, and they must be submitted by Friday.
“The intent is to create a committee of community members with as much diversity as possible, with people who live in different locations around the county, do different types of work; people of different ages, genders, ethnicities,” Brittany Davis, Lewis County’s executive director of economic development, said in a story published June 6 by the Watertown Daily Times. “We want to make the committee not [LCDC] board members, not [Lewis County Industrial Development Agency] board members, but people around the county who have an interest and would be good at thinking about how the fund could best be used.”
Each community member on the committee will serve for a three-year term with a maximum of three terms. One member of the LCDC board also will serve on the committee. The LCDC board will have final approval each year over grant proposals.
“The LCDC will appoint committee members. The LCDC board believes in the benefits diversity brings, and it recognizes that diversity of thought makes prudent business sense,” according to information on the application website. “For the purposes of committee composition, diversity includes — but is not limited to — business and industry skills and experience, gender and ethnicity. The LCDC welcomes diversity to ensure there is inclusion of different concepts, ideas and relationships as well as enhanced decision-making and dialogue.”
This is a great opportunity for bright minds to ensure all regions of Lewis County take advantage of this new fund.
We encourage residents to consider applying for one of the community member positions.
