When members of the Ogdensburg City Council select a new city manager later this year, they would be well advised to choose someone with a more diplomatic demeanor and common sense.
Stephen P. Jellie announced last week that he’ll resign from this position in the summer. He’ll also vacate his role as fire chief, which he’s held since being hired by the city in July 2020.
It’s no secret that Jellie and a majority on the council have wanted to lower the city’s property tax rate. We don’t oppose this as it delivers relief to overburdened homeowners.
But cuts that run too deep have the potential of hampering city operations. In addition, they may create public safety problems.
For two years in a row, the council reduced the property tax rate by 10%. They also approved cuts to the Fire and Police departments to balance the city’s budget.
Jellie and his supporters on the council have drawn criticism for reducing the Fire and Police departments. Ogdensburg has significant problems with drug crimes, so cutting the number of officers makes little sense. And Jellie also shrunk the number of firefighters on duty, first to four individuals and then to three.
This latter move went against the recommendation of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which states that no fewer than four firefighters should respond to a blaze. Unless they believe someone is inside a burning structure, the three firefighters on duty must wait outside while backup first-responders arrive on the scene. So property owners may well lose their home or business because city officials want to score points with voters.
And if they need to enter a building to save someone, they’re placing themselves at greater risk. If two firefighters go inside a burning structure, there’s one firefighter left outside to respond to whatever they need. And if two firefighters remain outside, a single firefighter is the one who goes inside the building.
Either situation is dangerous, making Jellie’s decision a reckless one. So city officials persuaded the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators to subsidize their property tax cut.
On Monday, the County Board agreed to share more of its sales tax revenue with Ogdensburg. Lawmakers cited their concern with the drastic public safety cuts for the move.
This is unfortunate because it now makes every county taxpayer responsible for funding essential services in the city. Sorry, but that’s the job of Ogdensburg — not the county! Jellie’s strong arm tactic puts all of St. Lawrence County on the hook.
Jellie has at times lashed out at others when the city didn’t get what it wanted. He blamed state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie and state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk for not achieving what he and council members couldn’t with the county and state.
Ogdensburg needs a city manager who can serve as a mediator between council members and outside parties, but Jellie wasn’t up to this task. His inability to work constructively with other officials was compounded by the often childish antics of Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly. The city needs at least one adult in the room to make progress, but there’s little evidence of that.
The City Council should do a more thorough search for a city manager than it did when it hired Jellie. There’s good talent out there, and members must invest the time to identify it. Ogdensburg needs a professional manager who can work with others to get things done instead of merely pointing fingers when everything falls apart.
