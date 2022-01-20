Snowmobiles shouldn’t use ramps designed for people with physical disabilities or wooden porches.
But one showboat from the Buffalo area, Harley Georgi, recently thought he was the exception to the rule. In the process, he damaged the property of Tug Hill Hook & Ladder, a restaurant in Lewis County owned by Juanita and Tony Young.
“At 8:30 p.m. [Jan. 11], a member of a group of six sledders from near Buffalo rode up the wheelchair-accessible ramp on one side of the porch at the popular Tug Hill Hook & Ladder restaurant in the town of Montague and ‘throttled it’ as he crossed the deck to jump off the steps on the other side. The ... wooden deck, installed two years ago by restaurant owners Tony and Juanita Young, was free of snow. So when Harley R. Georgi ripped across the boards with the studded tracks of his black Polaris snowmobile, he shredded a path into the decking — and then he kept going,” according to a story published Friday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The following day, Mr. Young posted footage from his security cameras on a number of Tug Hill and Central New York snowmobiler Facebook pages as well as the Hook & Ladder’s page asking riders to identify the then-unknown Mr. Georgi. Many riders commented with anger and frustration on posts of a video that showed the damage from the ramp to the edge of the deck over the stairs. A number of those comments focused on how much the Youngs do for the community. All the attention flushed out the rogue rider.”
Georgi identified himself as the snowmobiler in question Jan. 13. He returned the Tug Hill Hook & Ladder and left money with Juanita Young.
However, Tony Young wants Georgi to repair the damage himself. Young said that Georgi didn’t try to make amends until a few days following the incident — and after videos of his actions were posted on social media.
The Tug Hill region benefits greatly from people who make use of its recreational opportunities. Many come from other parts of the state to the area with their ATVs and snowmobiles, and most of them understand the need to act responsibly.
It would be unfortunate for this sport to develop a bad reputation on account of one reckless act. We commend all those who made their unfavorable views known. They know what’s at stake and were willing to call out one of their own when they saw him betraying the trust that residents and business owners have placed in them.
