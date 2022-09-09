In July, five members of the U.S. House of Representatives recommended an effective method for increasing the number of doctors in areas where they are needed most.
They wrote the Northern Border Regional Commission to request that the group initiate a J-1 visa waiver program for physicians. The proposal would allow foreign-born doctors trained in the United States to remain here for up to three years.
Doctors from other nations may undergo training in the United States under a specific visa program. But if they wanted to work here afterward, they had to apply under a separate visa program and return to their home countries to wait for their visa applications to be approved.
This process usually took two years or longer to complete. The five House members advised the NBRC to use its authority to waive this requirement.
The doctors could then remain here and work in “health professional shortage areas or medically underserved areas for three years,” according to the letter. “These physicians will provide critical medical services in rural areas of our states currently suffering from physician staffing shortages.”
The good news is that the NBRC took the advice of these House members. The group announced in August that it had created this new J-1 visa waiver program. It will address doctor shortages in rural communities.
“Because the commission shares your concerns, since this spring it has undertaken intentional work to understand what steps it could take to broaden and deepen our work in the health care arena. This information gathering has included conversations with a wide variety of stakeholders such as health care providers, elected and appointed officials, other federal and state agencies, educational institution providers, as well as our peer commissions. The feedback we received indicate that there is broad support for the commission to join other partners in collaborative efforts to address the region’s shortage of nurses and qualified physicians,” the NBRC told the federal legislators in an Aug. 29 letter. “We are pleased to report to you and your colleagues that the commission will hire a health care program specialist [who] will be responsible for this work in (fiscal year 2023). Our expectation is that among the duties of this position will be responsibility for forming workforce development partnerships with local and statewide institutions to address shortages across the variety of key health care roles and carrying out the steps needed for the commission to formally stand up a J-1 visa program.”
The three other House members who signed the letter were U.S. Reps. Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H.; Chellie M. Pingree, D-Maine; and Peter F. Welch, D-Vt.
The NBRC is a “federal/state partnership for economic and community development within the most distressed counties of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York,” according to information on its website. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul represents New York on the commission.
We commend the five House members for developing a unique idea to help with doctor shortages in rural communities. We also thank the NBRC for adopting this plan.
It’s wonderful to see Hochul and Stefanik working together to implement something productive. This is an excellent example of good governance focused on resolving problems as opposed to fomenting divisions. We need to see more of this among our elected leaders from all political parties.
