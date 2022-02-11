The state’s top public health official earlier this week continued denying that anything constructive would be discovered by investigating a directive issued nearly two years ago that likely doomed numerous New Yorkers.
On Monday, Republican senators in Albany introduced a bill compelling the state Department of Health to reaudit the deaths of nursing home residents as a result of COVID-19. It also called for the agency to investigate pandemic policies related to nursing homes implemented by the administration of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
A memo released by the state DOH on March 25, 2020, prohibited nursing homes from turning away residents solely on the basis that they had previously become infected with the novel coronavirus. It also barred the facilities from testing patients after they were released from medical care.
The measure was designed to free space in hospitals early in the pandemic. Once patients were cleared to mingle with members of the public, state health authorities argued that nursing homes should let them come back.
However, nursing home officials felt pressured to take these people in regardless of whether they remained infected. This practice is believed to have further spread the virus through facilities housing vulnerable individuals. Compounding the problem was the fact that the state Legislature approved a bill to offer immunity to heath care facilities for problems their patients encountered during the pandemic.
We commend the Republican legislators for taking this stand. We must learn how such decisions were made and what can be done to avoid repeating these errors.
A day later, however, these lawmakers confronted another roadblock. Dr. Mary Bassett, the state’s health commissioner, indicated that she doubted her agency would launch this investigation. She previously admitted to not having read the March 25 directive, stating she won’t “try to unravel what had happened in the nursing homes under the previous commissioner.”
During the state Legislature’s annual joint budget hearing on health Tuesday, Bassett reiterated her commitment to ensuring nursing home residents were protected as much as possible from COVID-19. But she didn’t seem all that interested in determining how the March 25 directive came to be drafted in the first place.
Bassett previously asserted that she would never implement such a policy, having taken the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm. She said she would resign before carrying something like that out.
But as we argued in an editorial published Jan. 30, her predecessor took the same oath in becoming a physician. Yet Dr. Howard Zucker went along with the scheme to pressure nursing homes to readmit their residents who had been treated for COVID-19 while protecting these health care facilities from legal liability.
There obviously was coordination between the Cuomo administration, state DOH and legislators to advance this controversial plan. We need to know how decisions were reached in developing something that failed so horribly.
The Cuomo administration also removed key data from a July 2020 state DOH report examining the nursing home deaths and rewrote the text, said Bill Hammond, senior fellow for health policy at the Empire Center for Public Policy. He added that the executive branch distorted this document by manipulating its findings. How could DOH officials sign off on such behavior?
The intent of an in-depth investigation should not necessarily be on punishing any individuals. However, the state DOH is part of the mechanism that implements public health policies on behalf of New York’s executive and legislative branches. It’s critical to find out what went wrong and how to form safeguards against future errors.
Sadly, many Democrats in Albany are unlikely to support the legislation introduced by their Republican colleagues. But Bassett has the authority to take up this initiative on her own, and she would do her constituents a great service if she carried it out.
