When people contribute money to the United Way, they’re not merely helping one organization — they’re benefiting about two dozen of them.
The United Way is an umbrella organization for numerous nonprofit groups in communities throughout the world. More than half of the funds that any individual United Way receives come from workplace campaigns.
Companies become involved by encouraging employees to have a portion of their wages deducted. This provides a steady stream of revenue throughout the year.
Based in Watertown, the United Way of Northern New York covers Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Its partners include ACR Health, American Red Cross, The Arc of Jefferson/St. Lawrence, The Arc Oneida/Lewis Chapter, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, GardenShare, Lewis County Opportunities, Lowville Food Pantry, North Country Family Health Center, Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, Pivot, Renewal House for Victims of Family Violence, Resolution Center of Jefferson and Lewis Counties, The Salvation Army (Ogdensburg, Massena and Watertown), Transitional Living Services of Northern New York, Volunteer Transportation Center and Watertown Family YMCA.
“The United Way of Northern New York is focused on creating success in each individual community throughout the north country,” according to information on the group’s website. “We are proudly creating intimate relationships with the different towns, villages and hamlets to understand the challenges and problem sets; provide critical thought, subject matter expertise and solution development; train our nonprofit partners to best address the needs, and laser-focusing funding to achieve success.
Dawn M. Cole, chief executive officer of the United Way of Northern New York, said the organization is working on its end-of-year fundraising campaign. Its push to have new companies join in the effort will run through Dec. 31.
“There are 70 local businesses conducting workplace campaigns for the United Way this year, and Ms. Cole said anyone who wants to sign up to begin their own workplace campaign for the end of the year can still do so. People who are part of a workplace campaign can have a small amount deducted from their payroll and support the United Way and all the services it provides throughout the north country, including supplementing the ALICE Program and local schools,” according to a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times. “She said that because of the [novel coronavirus] pandemic, the United Way now has a need to ‘re-educate’ residents about the services the organization provides. It helps other organizations like ACR Health, Credo, New Day Children’s Center, the Potsdam Snack Pack Program, The Salvation Army and others to support communities, whether that means offering low-cost clothing, food pantries, safe places for children and teenagers to gather, mental health services or transportation. The United Way has this year provided a gift to The Salvation Army to purchase equipment for its warming center. The organization also wants to provide support to homeless populations and provide education and training opportunities for other nonprofits so they can ‘build their skills and build their expertise.’ To help nonprofits provide services to their communities, Ms. Cole said United Way needs to raise between $750,000 and $800,000 a year, more than half of which is provided through workplace campaigns.”
Dollars contributed to the United Way help multiple organizations in this region carry out their critical work. People can donate by visiting wdt.me/gFnTZd, texting UWNNY text to 44321 or mailing checks to its headquarters: United Way of Northern New York, 120 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
