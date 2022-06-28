State legislators have failed miserably in their goal of expanding New York’s use of green power.
When they passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act in 2019, they ignored biomass when defining “renewable energy systems.” The major focus in this law is solar and wind power, which aren’t as reliable for energy use when conditions change.
ReEnergy Holdings spent $34 million to convert a shuttered coal-fired plant into a biomass energy facility adjacent to Fort Drum. It then signed a 20-year contract totaling $289 million with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency in 2014 to supply the military post with all the energy it needs to operate every day.
The biomass facility plant boils wood debris to create electricity. Acquiring this material encourages sustainable practices in managing forested areas.
The plant provides Fort Drum with 28 megawatts of power, and ReEnergy was authorized to sell excess energy from its 60-megawatt-capacity plant to the grid. This meant that Fort Drum was independent from other energy sources, the only U.S. Army installation to achieve this at the time.
This plan was in keeping with the military’s goal of increasing its use of renewable energy to comply with the Energy Policy Act of 2005, Executive Order 13423 and the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. The Army had declared its own objective of achieving 1 gigawatt of renewable energy by 2025.
As demonstrated by its numerous deployments of soldiers to Central Asia and the Middle East during the War on Terror, Fort Drum is critical to our national security. And ensuring the post has continued access to a reliable source of energy is essential to Fort Drum maintaining its level of preparedness. So having the biomass facility provide constant power to Fort Drum was a sound decision.
However, this arrangement has been threatened a few times over the past several years.
The Defense Logistics Agency wanted its contract with ReEnergy Black River LLC renegotiated in 2018, declaring that the biomass plant should be used merely as a backup power source. U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., interceded on ReEnergy’s behalf. They successfully persuaded the government to keep its agreement with the biomass plant.
The newest risk to the facility stems from the state Legislature’s failure to list biomass as a renewable energy source in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. ReEnergy has a 10-year contract with the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority to sell renewable energy certificates, set to expire in May.
State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblymen Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, and Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, introduced a bill this year allowing ReEnergy to continue selling RECs to NYSERDA beyond the expiration date. But lawmakers declined to act on the bill before ending the most recent legislative session. So the biomass plant may close if its contract with NYSERDA is now renewed.
ReEnergy is pursuing an option through the state Public Service Commission. It wants the agency to create “a new competitive program or tier under the Clean Energy Standard to encourage the development of electric generating facilities like ReEnergy that are not renewable energy systems as defined in the Climate Act but that are ‘consistent with the goals’ of the act,” according to a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times.
Having the PSC make such a declaration would certainly help, and ReEnergy should continue promoting this plan. But state legislators must take action to renew the firm’s contract with NYSERDA.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said she would call a special legislative session as soon as July to address the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning New York’s conceal-and-carry law. If this occurs, members of the state Assembly and Senate also should remedy the situation between ReEnergy and NYSERDA.
Fort Drum needs its own power source, and the biomass facility does the trick. Let’s keep it going.
