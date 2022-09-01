Members of the Copenhagen Fire Department are facing a moment of truth.
They either need to give up control of their finances and assets or risk being disbanded. Questions over how they keep their records have prompted a few towns to consider looking elsewhere for fire protection services.
“During a meeting that was rife with passion, frustration and miscommunication, about 60 people gathered in the Copenhagen Central School District gymnasium [Aug. 23] to learn about the department’s precarious position after town officials in Denmark, Harrisburg and Pinckney voted in meetings this month to ‘investigate options’ to replace the village department as their primary source of fire defense when their six-month contracts expire in January,” according to a story published Aug. 24 by the Watertown Daily Times. “For the first time, the village made clear the full financial impact those discontinuations would have including a total revenue loss of about $68,493 for the three contracts, 45% of the department’s $153,436 annual budget. Although the town of Champion has not yet decided whether it would be willing to sign another contract with the department in January without the village taking control of its department, the town’s $37,773 contract would not be enough to make the department financially viable for the village without a significant tax increase. The contract with the town of Denmark is for $40,000; Pinckney is $15,000; and Harrisburg is about $13,500. If all four towns find fire protection elsewhere, the village tax rate would have to increase from $8.63 to $12.58 per $1,000 of property value. That would cover the increase from a $1.75 rate per $1,000 of value for the Fire Department’s 20% share of the village’s budget to a rate of $3.95 per $1,000 value, according to the presentation. In addition to paying $15,000 in operating cash to the department, the village also covers $28,000 per year in workers’ compensation insurance and $2,000 for the required firefighter cancer insurance.”
Both the Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau (part of the state Department of Labor) and the office of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released audits last year raising concerns with Fire Department practices. In February, Copenhagen trustees voted to absorb the agency’s finances into the village budget.
For about four years, officials with the village and towns have been requesting the Fire Department to clarify some problems with its financial records. They have called for more comprehensive financial accounting of how the department is using taxpayer money and maintaining its assets.
However, members of the Fire Department’s board have said that because it incorporated as a nonprofit organization in the 1950s, the department was independent from the village. This question was addressed at the beginning of the Aug. 23 meeting by Village Attorney Candace L. Randall of Campany, McArdle & Randall in Lowville, who has been assisting with the Fire Department issues.
“There is no such thing as an independent village fire department,” read the first slide that Randall narrated for members of the audience, citing state municipal law, the article reported. “It does not matter who owns the property or equipment. The Village Board of Trustees still has powers of control.”
If the Fire Department cedes control of its finances, assets and property to the village, the towns will consider renewing their contracts. But if fire officials do not agree, the department will be disbanded.
The Fire Department serves an essential role in keeping the communities it covers safe. It has run out of options and has no other sensible choice but to turn everything over to the village. This will hopefully clear up the financial issues and ensure effective fire protection for the future.
