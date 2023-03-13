Don’t get stuck

State authorities are appealing a previous court ruling that invalidated their mandate for all eligible health care workers to be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Scott Olson/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

State officials doubled down on their quest to reinstate a novel coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers despite the fact that it’s not as necessary as it once was and appears to have no sound legal foundation.

On Feb. 28, the state Supreme Court Appellate Division granted a temporary stay against a Jan. 13 ruling that invalidated the state’s directive that all eligible health care workers had to be fully vaccinated. New York authorities said they would appeal the decision striking down this rule, which led to the temporary block.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.