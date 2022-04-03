Stewart’s Shops offered a new proposal for relocating one of its gas stations in Watertown, and City Council members should work with the company and residents to devise a plan acceptable to the two sides.
The firm wants to open a 3,975-square-foot store on the southeast corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue. This would replace the 2,500-square-foot facility a half mile south on Washington Street. Representatives of Stewart’s Shops said the existing store is outdated and too small for efficient operations.
But residents living adjacent to the proposed site, which is now a vacant lot, have objected to any plan moving the store to this spot. They are concerned about fumes from the gas station and additional vehicles moving through their neighborhood.
During their March 21 meeting, council members failed to introduce a resolution on whether to authorize a zoning change needed for the project. A previous plan required razing a home at 108 Flower Ave. East, so the city would need to rezone this parcel from Residence B to Neighborhood Business. Several other parcels on Washington Street are properly zoned.
But now Stewart’s Shops has amended its proposal by reducing the number of gas pumps from three to two, thus adjusting the number of fueling positions from six to four. The Flower Avenue home wouldn’t need to be torn down, thus eliminating the need for a zoning change.
Councilwomen Sarah V. Compo Pierce and Lisa A. Ruggiero said they would reconsider their opposition to the plan if the rezoning aspect was dropped. This new proposal could be a way for them to finally support it.
However, Planning and Community Development Director Michael A. Lumbis said a rezoning request would still be necessary. The Flower Avenue property remains in the site plan as a buffer between the business and neighborhood, with a sidewalk leading up to the store.
So the impasse continues to linger — this isn’t good. Members of the council need to act like the city leaders they are and find a resolution, not merely say “No!”
The existing Stewart’s Shops is no longer a practical site. There’s one gas island that’s difficult for motorists to maneuver into. The store is too small for the growing business needs of customers.
The company indicated this store may close even if a new one doesn’t open. The city will have lost a business just to maintain an empty lot, which doesn’t sound like much of a victory to us.
The City Council needs to find ways to mitigate some of the concerns from residents while allowing the new store to open. This is why they were elected to their positions, and they can’t shrink from their responsibilities. A thriving community is made up of both residential and businesses areas, and Watertown’s officials must balance the interests of both.
