A bill under consideration in Albany would provide funding for school lunches not covered by federal programs.
The Healthy School Meals for All NY Kids plan was sponsored by state Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas, D-East Elmhurst. She joined some of her colleagues and advocates for food security to urge Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to include this measure in the state budget.
“Since March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided waivers to schools, allowing them to serve meals at no cost to all students. Those waivers are set to expire in June,” an article published March 10 by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “However, according to the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, while many New York schools offer meals at no cost for all students, 270 eligible schools do not participate, in large part because they are unable to make it work financially. Many of these schools are in small school districts in rural communities. Hunger Free America said that, if the waiver isn’t extended beyond June, more than 2,000 schools and nearly 800,000 students in the state will be without access to free school meals.”
Picking up the tab for school lunches throughout the state would be expensive. But the consequences for allowing numerous students to spend their day hungry could well be even more costly.
“Kids who don’t get enough to eat — especially during their first three years — begin life at a serious disadvantage,” according to information on the website for Feeding America. “Children facing hunger are more likely to be hospitalized and they face higher risks of health conditions like anemia and asthma. And as they grow up, kids who missed meals are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations.”
Lawmakers should look upon this as an investment in healthier children, who are bound to be better students. We encourage Hochul and members of the state Legislature to incorporate this plan into the budget to help prevent serious problems down the road.
