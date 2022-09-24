It’s tragic enough that so many Americans refused to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus based on misleading or false information.
Far too many people became seriously ill or died because they chose to believe fabrications. To a large extent, those who rejected the three vaccines available followed partisan views more so than accepted science.
But Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joseph R. Biden Jr., said the situation could become worse. The anti-vaxx sentiments that have developed over the past two years may affect the rate of childhood vaccinations for other conditions.
“I’m concerned that the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population … might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude toward childhood vaccinations, which would be very tragic,” Fauci told the Financial Times, according to an article published Sunday. “If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that’s where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks.”
This prospect is very troubling.
People develop measles each year, although cases are usually limited in number to dozens. But various regions of the United States experienced outbreaks of measles in 2011 (220 cases), 2014 (667 cases), 2015 (188 cases) and 2018 (375 cases), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2019, there were 1,274 cases reported nationwide.
On Sept. 9, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York based on evidence pertaining to polio. The virus has been detected in sewage samples from Nassau, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties as well as in New York City.
In July, doctors diagnosed the first case of paralytic polio in the United States in a decade in Rockland County. Rockland has a polio vaccination rate of 60% for children age 2; this is well below the recommended rate of 95% to achieve herd immunity, the Financial Times reported.
“On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a new release issued Sept. 9. “If you or your child are unvaccinated or not up to date with vaccinations, the risk of paralytic disease is real. I urge New Yorkers to not accept any risk at all. Polio immunization is safe and effective — protecting nearly all people against disease who receive the recommended doses. Do not wait to vaccinate. If you are unsure of you or your families’ vaccination status, contact a health care provider, clinic or local county health department to make sure you and your loved ones receive all recommended doses.”
When the coronavirus vaccines came out in late 2020, it was reasonable for people to ask questions about their safety and efficiency. Medical researchers had been studying the virus for less than a year, and many Americans didn’t know what to expect from the jab.
However, it’s been nearly two years since the first vaccines were issued. Time and again, they have proven to be an incredibly safe and reliable form of protection against serious illness or death from COVID-19.
And the polio vaccine has been around for nearly 70 years. The evidence of its effectiveness is overwhelming.
Polio is a devastating condition that causes paralysis and death. Refusing to be vaccinated will spread this virus further and severely affect people who can’t be immunized due to health problems or because they are too young. We have a responsibility to each other, and opposing vaccines based on misguided skepticism is unacceptable.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.