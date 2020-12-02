Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties recorded their highest combined number of new cases of the novel coronavirus for a single day this week since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Monday, there were 120 new cases. Most of them, 65, were reported in St. Lawrence County.
Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties also documented five additional deaths Monday from COVID-19. This brings the tri-county total number of deaths to 20.
Jefferson County has recorded a total of 802 confirmed cases as of Monday with 208 known active cases; 589 people have recovered. There were 45 new cases documented Monday. A total of five individuals have died.
In Lewis County, a total of 339 cases have been confirmed; the county is tracking 65 known active cases. Four individuals have died.
There were 10 news cases recorded Monday. The county has conducted a total of 17,428 tests as of Monday, with 17,083 coming back negative and six pending.
“The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11,” according to a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times. “There are now 120 known cases associated with the cluster.”
Out of a total of 953 confirmed cases, St. Lawrence County has 222 known active cases of coronavirus as of Monday. A total of 720 people have recovered, and nine individuals are now hospitalized for COVID-19.
The county has tested 117,942 people; there have been a total of 11 deaths.
With a combined population of about 244,000 people, 495 active cases in the tri-county region doesn’t seem like all that much. It’s a reasonable argument to say this number is a tiny fraction of the overall number of residents here.
However, we need to focus on how fast these cases are growing. It still may be a small figure, but the number of people who have become infected is getting larger by the day.
This increases the likelihood that we’ll encounter someone who has the coronavirus. And this means that adhering to safety protocols has never been more important than it is now.
To demonstrate how the rate of infection is spreading, we again urge public health officials in both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties to resume issuing exposure warnings. People need access to information about their potential of coming into contact with an infected individual at a particular place and date. They can’t make prudent decisions about being tested in a timely manner if they don’t know they may have visited a place where an exposure has occurred.
But as important as it is for authorities to be transparent with data concerning this health care crisis, it’s essential for everyone to take the pandemic seriously. Don’t presume you’re virus free in any environment.
When people become complacent, the rate of infection spreads. So follow the rules: Wear a mask. Stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash your hands often. Disinfect surfaces.
Be considerate of elderly individuals and those with underlying conditions that make them more vulnerable. Younger people may figure they have strong constitutions and will easily recover from COVID-19
This may well be true. But they can easily spread the coronavirus to people who aren’t so fortunate. Give your loved ones the best chance of remaining healthy by listening to the experts and observing recommended practices.
