Perhaps all the lawyers working within New York state’s executive and legislative branches should take a refresher course on what the First Amendment means.
They seem to have forgotten how it severely restricts the government’s authority to regulate people’s speech. The latest example is a law that took effect Saturday targeting comments made online.
The law, A7865A/S4511A, is known as “Social media networks; hateful comments prohibited.” It requires social media platforms conducting business in New York state to provide a way for users to report what they consider to be hateful comments and a policy of how they’ll address the situation. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed the bill into law in June.
“A social media network that conducts business in the state shall provide and maintain a clear and easily accessible mechanism for individual users to report incidents of hateful conduct. Such mechanism shall be clearly accessible to users of such network and easily accessed from both a social media network’s application and website and shall allow the social media network to provide a direct response to any individual reporting hateful conduct informing them of how the matter is being handled.”
This law defines “hateful conduct” as “the use of a social media network to vilify, humiliate or incite violence against a group or a class of persons on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”
Don’t worry. That passage isn’t not overly vague, right?
“Today, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression sued New York Attorney General Letitia James, challenging a new state law that forces websites and apps to address online speech that someone, somewhere finds humiliating or vilifying. The law is titled ‘Social media networks; hateful conduct prohibited.’ But it actually targets speech the state doesn’t like — even if that speech is fully protected by the First Amendment,” according to a news release issued by FIRE on Dec. 1. “The law forces internet platforms of all stripes to publish a policy explaining how they will respond to online expression that could ‘vilify, humiliate or incite violence’ based on a protected class, like religion, gender or race. The law also requires the platforms to create a way for visitors to complain about ‘hateful’ content or comments and mandates that they answer complaints with a direct response. Refusal to comply could mean investigations from the attorney general’s office, subpoenas and daily fines of $1,000 per violation.
“New York’s law doesn’t define ‘vilify,’ ‘humiliate’ or ‘incite.’ Yet, it targets speech that could simply be perceived by someone, somewhere, at some point in time to vilify or humiliate, rendering the law’s scope entirely subjective. (The First Amendment does not protect inciting imminent violence, but New York’s law offers no indication, as the First Amendment requires, that it applies only to speech directed to and likely to produce imminent lawless action.)”
This law tries to meddle in how private businesses ply their trade in mass communication, and it clearly violates the U.S. Constitution. It will surely be invalidated in court on those grounds, so state legislators have once again wasted their time.
All decent people want to confront the hate that has led to horrific violence in recent years. But in this case, the state has crossed the line. Officials must recall the boundaries under which they are able to operate and stay within them.
