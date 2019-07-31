It hopefully has now dawned on members of the Watertown City Council that there’s simply no way to keep the proposed Thompson Park pool and bathhouse within the $2.4 million limit they previously set.
Proponents on the council said they were determined not to approve a project that exceeded this amount when they voted for a bond issue last year. So plans for the pool and accompanying bathhouse had to be substantially scaled back since then to cut costs:
n The bathhouse was reduced by 15 percent.
n The number of toilets was reduced by more than 50 percent.
n The pool was reduced by 20 percent.
These decisions allowed council members to insist that the pool project would come in on budget. They were wrong.
Bids opened July 25 put total expenses at about $2.9 million. With the $200,000 state grant the city would receive, this cost would be $300,000 more than what they agreed to pay for the whole job.
City officials have discussed several options for keeping the project alive.
Council members Cody J. Horbacz and Lisa A. Ruggiero said they’ve been approached by community leaders about raising funds to make up any shortfall. This is an interesting idea, although it would be a waste of their energies.
Soliciting $300,000 for a facility used less than two months out of the year isn’t practical. Mr. Horbacz and Mrs. Ruggiero along with other city officials should instead devote their efforts to encouraging people to raise money for an aquatics, racquet sport and wellness center proposed by the Watertown YMCA.
At an estimated $16 million, it’s substantially more expensive than the Thompson Park pool. But it would be well managed by the YMCA, offer a variety of athletic/fitness activities and be open year-round. This is a much more worthy project and deserves their full support.
Officials also could consider raising the bond issue to $3 million to cover the estimated costs of the bids. But council members who have repeatedly promised to keep the city’s expenses at no more than $2.4 million aren’t likely to go back on their word, particularly given the upcoming election.
A third option would be to take the $300,000 from the city’s fund balance. This approach, though, could lead to accusations of council members betraying their pledge to spend no more than $2.4 million on the pool and bathhouse.
It also would be a poor choice on their part to use emergency money on an unnecessary item. The city has needed to borrow funds over the past year to pay for vital repairs at the hydroelectric plant on Marble Street. This aging facility will require many more renovations down the road, and depleting the fund balance further would lead to more borrowing.
The best course of action regarding the Thompson Park pool would be for officials to scrap it. For the brief time it would be open each season, this project is far too expensive for the city to undertake. It makes no sense to proceed with an overpriced, inadequately sized pool with restroom facilities that are likely not big enough in a smaller footprint.
The city shouldn’t have allowed the 95-year-old pool to fall into such disrepair over the years. It would have been better to make periodic fixes when needed rather than allow the expenses of necessary renovations to add up.
But strategic planning wasn’t high on the city’s agenda until recently. Officials are now focused on how to maintain the community’s assets going forward.
It would be great if the city had the available funds to repair the pool at Thompson Park. This had long been a popular feature there, and losing it has been an unfortunate consequence of poor decision-making.
However, Watertown has other spending priorities that require immediate attention. The City Council should devote its financial resources to these items rather than a costly and unnecessary venture.
