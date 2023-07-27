The Disabled Persons Action Organization has helped countless individuals live and thrive in the north country since its founding by Joseph L. Rich in 1974.
While with lots of research, exactly how many people have been helped could be established, we think it’s safe to say that for the past 49 years DPAO has greatly improved the quality of life for thousands who call Watertown and the surrounding communities home.
A large part of what has made DPAO successful is its annual concert series that brings acts to Watertown at an affordable price for our community to enjoy live, professional shows. Its track record of success was highlighted last week when Rich recounted Tony Bennett’s rousing concert at Watertown High School in 1989.
Rich described the concert as being a mix of being “a concert plus family reunion for Tony Bennett.”
Bennett had family in St. Lawrence County in Pyrites and lived there as a young man, and additional family in Watertown, Rich said.
“They all came here for the concert and to reunite with Tony,” he said. “It was wonderful that they came.”
Bennett went to eat at Giovanni’s Ristorante on LeRay Street and ended up drawing a picture of a waitress who worked there at the time, signed it, and gave it to her, Rich said.
That’s an experience that wouldn’t have happened without DPAO’s invitation for Bennett to perform.
This year Tim J. Dermady, DPAO foundation director, told the Times that ticket sales for upcoming Train and Wayne Newtown shows are “sluggish.”
We hope that sales are just off to a slow start, and the community realizes what it means if you buy a ticket, and attend a show — you are going to hear great music, and help someone else at the same time.
He said the net proceeds of the shows support programs and services for the organization, and the concert series started more than 40 years ago — 47 to be exact. This year it is expected that 600 people with developmental disabilities and Jefferson and Lewis Counties will be helped.
DPAO says on its ticket webpage that it has hosted more than 240 concerts and events.
■ Aug. 21 — Train featuring Eli Young Band
■ Sept. 22 — Riney Green featuring Parmalee
Tickets range from $43 to $106 each, a deal for a top name show. At major venues tickets can cost hundreds of dollars, not to mention the cost of travel, meals and the time away from home.
These concerts are at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, right in Watertown and because they are conveniently on a week night — Train is on a Monday night — there’s less of a chance that weekend plans, weddings and other can’t miss events get in the way.
“The monies raised from the annual concert series, the net proceeds from them go to support the programs and services for Disabled Persons Action Organization,” said Tim J. Dermady, DPAO foundation director in a story published by the Watertown Daily Times on Tuesday.
“The concert series is very vital to help put additional funds for our programs and services,” he said.
Dermady said the foundation was formed in 2014 with the intent to be a fundraising organization for the DPAO. The foundation is a separate entity from the DPAO and was formed for the sole purpose of fundraising for DPAO.
This year might have the most shows, concerts and special events — as many as 10 — for the organization, Dermady said.
In order to get heavy-hitters such as Train and Wayne Newton to come to Watertown, Dermady said they have gotten fortunate and work with agents.
We ask the community to support the concert series, buy a ticket or two, and have a good time. Tickets are available for all of the DPAO shows at dpaoconcerts.com and general admission tickets are available at area Kinney Drugs stores from Watertown to Ogdensburg.
