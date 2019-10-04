For more than three decades, radio station 1340 WMSA has hosted a telethon to benefit a local Meals on Wheels program.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Meals on Wheels, 70 East Hatfield St. in Massena. Many items will be available for auction, and bids may be made by calling 315-705-2036 or by visiting the program’s office.
“Chairman Mark Bogdan said they’ll have items for morning, afternoon and all-day boards. The afternoon board picks up after the morning board ends, and the all-day board runs through 5 p.m.,” according to a story published Sept. 27 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Large boards that have been set up in the Meals on Wheels community dining room list each item and the current bid. As the day ends, the numbers begin to rise significantly in some cases. This year’s goal is to raise $20,000. Items on the auction block include artwork, wines, tools, airline tickets from Boutique Air, jewelry, gift certificates from various businesses and much more. … In addition, volunteers will be on East Hatfield Street, near the Massena Electric Department, collecting donations from passing vehicles as part of Stock the Pot.”
A spaghetti dinner was held Sept. 27 at the Meals on Wheels office to raise money for the program. This service is essential for many people in the area.
“Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals to elderly, home-bound, sick and handicapped people in the greater Massena area. The meals are delivered by volunteers Monday through Friday, and frozen meals are also available for the weekend,” the Times story reported. “In some cases, the volunteer delivering the meal is the only person the recipient sees during the day. Mr. Bogdan said they average 100 recipients every day.
“As a private, not-for-profit agency, Meals on Wheels considers the two fundraising events vital for continuous service to the clients,” according to the story. “The agency receives some funding from public entities such as the village of Massena and the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging. But with its large number of clients, money from public agencies doesn’t support Meals on Wheels throughout the entire year. If they don’t make up the difference in their budget, they can’t provide the service.”
The radio telethon is a wonderful tradition and helps Meals on Wheels with funding for the remainder of the year. People are encouraged to support the event and help keep the program going.
