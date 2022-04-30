Living in a rural area has some tremendous advantages.
But there’s no denying that it poses challenges as well. Those of us in Northern New York are blessed to have many thoughtful neighbors willing to help us overcome the obstacles.
Service organizations fill a vital role in our communities. As an example, the Volunteer Transportation Center in Watertown helps people make it to appointments when they don’t have access to their own vehicles.
As its name implies, the VTC makes use of volunteer drivers to carry out its mission. And the work they put in is extraordinary.
“Thanks to the work of our certified volunteer drivers, staff, board of directors and the generosity of our donors, the VTC provides essential rides to health, social, and other destinations for residents of Northern New York who have no other transportation alternatives. We envision a community where transportation is available to everyone,” according to its website. “In 2021, volunteer drivers provided 26,711 charitable trips over 1,073,435 miles in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Of those miles, 470,002 helped those in Jefferson County, 151,954 in Lewis County and 451,479 in St. Lawrence County. That equated to approximately $477,679 in mileage reimbursement for our volunteers.”
Created in 2018, the VTC Foundation supports the organization by overseeing fundraising efforts. The VTC receives funding through insurance providers and local agencies with which it holds contracts.
But certain individuals who use the VTC’s services don’t fall into either of these categories, according to the group’s website. So donors are critical to ensure the VTC is able to continue its work.
The foundation received wonderful news recently. It was named one of 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program. It’s eligible to obtain a $25,000 based on voting by supporters. The Lowville Food Pantry was awarded this grant in 2017.
“We were ecstatic to receive the news,” Jeremiah S. Papineau, the VTC’s director of communications and foundation director, said in a news release issued Monday. “We’ve regularly applied to be a finalist in this program, and it wasn’t until this year that we were selected. The program is highly competitive. So to be selected and be the only nonprofit chosen in the tri-county area, that’s spectacular.”
The competition prompts organizations to urge their supporters to vote for them online. State Farm usually gives grants to the top 40 vote-getters. But as the company is celebrating its 100th anniversary, this year it will give $25,000 each to 100 winners.
“The VTC Foundation’s entry, if successful, will mean $25,000 in funding for the Volunteer Transportation Center to provide transportation to non-emergent medical appointments for those truly in need. The funding will be utilized for volunteer driver mileage reimbursement for the VTC’s charitable transportation programs — something for which there is greater need since the VTC Foundation applied to be in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program,” according to the news release. “In response to the rise in fuel prices, the VTC increased its charitable transportation mileage reimbursement from $0.445 per mile to $0.50 per mile. The increase — which went into effect March 4 — may not sound like much, said Mr. Papineau, but it means a great deal when looking to the future.”
Voting began Wednesday and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Friday. People can cast 10 votes per day; they may split their votes among different causes or direct all their votes to one organization. Visit http://wdt.me/YTNtXF to vote for the VTC.
