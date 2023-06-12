Education officials have devised another method of enticing young adults into attending State University of New York schools.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced June 1 that the state’s 125,000 high school seniors outside of New York City who are graduating will be automatically enrolled in their local community college this fall. She proposed this earlier this year as part of her 2023 State of the State agenda. City University of New York has adopted the same plan, informing New York City’s 65,000 graduating seniors that they have been accepted into the CUNY system.
This is an interesting approach to keeping New York graduates inside the state to attend college. There’s no doubt it’s an attempt to reverse a troubling trend at SUNY schools.
An Oct. 19, 2021, article published by the Democrat & Chronicle focused on declining enrollment. The newspaper reported that overall enrollment at SUNY schools decreased nearly 20% over the past decade.
Unfortunately, campuses in Central and Northern New York have not been immune. Between the fall of 2011 and the fall of 2021, enrollment dropped by 12.5% at SUNY Oswego, 22.6% at SUNY Canton, 24.3% at SUNY Plattsburgh, 29.4% at North Country Community College, 30.4% at SUNY Adirondack, 34.8% at Jefferson Community College, 38.5% at Onondaga Community College, 39.8% at SUNY Potsdam and 59.9% at Clinton Community College, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.
It’s true that the novel coronavirus pandemic influenced these figures. But the fact remains that student body numbers have been dwindling for years.
The outmigration of New York residents overall — which has been well documented for years — has affected SUNY enrollment as well. When families leave due to high taxes and worsening career prospects, fewer students remain in the K-12 school system. This lowers the number of high school seniors available to apply for college admission.
Hochul’s announcement adheres to a pattern of far-reaching plans to boost SUNY enrollment. In 2017, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced the Excelsior Scholarship. This offered qualified students free tuition for all four years with no minimum academic standards to maintain— the first such program in the nation.
However, the declining enrollment numbers and statistics pertaining to the Excelsior Scholarship show this isn’t working as well as intended. And perhaps de-emphasizing the need for students to make the grade is contributing to the lack of success on the state’s part in increasing enrollments.
In April, the SUNY Board of Trustees voted to drop its requirement for students to submit ACT and SAT scores for admission.
This rule began during the pandemic but will now continue indefinitely.
Is this sending the message that academic performance is a diminished priority for SUNY officials? Lowering standards does not instill confidence that students will receive the best education possible. And it won’t resolve SUNY’s problem with declining enrollments.
The Foundation for Research and Equal Opportunity published a Dec. 12 story on its website ranking state public university systems on their median return on investment. ROI is defined by the organization as “the amount a student can expect to gain financially from each individual degree.”
These scores were derived by comparing “the main financial benefit of college — the increase in lifetime income attributable to the degree — to the costs, including tuition and foregone earnings.”
The group gave New York a negative ROI score of 33%.
There are many wonderful SUNY schools and some exceptional programs. We are proud of what’s being accomplished on campuses across Northern New York and believe students offer the hope of a brighter future for our state.
But SUNY obviously has some issues to resolve, and it’s reasonable to question whether Hochul’s latest announcement will improve conditions. State officials need to thoroughly examine what’s behind the decrease in enrollments and address the problem at its core.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.