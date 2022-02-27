State authorities backed off a directive last week that health care workers needed to get booster shots to protect them from the effects of COVID-19.
New York had previously ordered health care workers to stay up to date on all novel coronavirus immunizations. On Dec. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand the state’s rule that health care workers be vaccinated.
This policy denies religious exemptions but permits a narrow exception for those who have experienced a severe allergic reaction to the vaccines. So the state had the authority to move ahead with this mandate.
However, New York demonstrated good judgment in easing off this latest regulation. Authorities said that too many health care workers wouldn’t have been able to receive the booster shots in time to meet the deadline.
And many hospitals had already been dealing with serious staffing shortages, so forcing other employees out of the workforce would create even more chaos. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul in September allowed medical personnel from out of state to work in New York, making additional staff members available for health care facilities. In December, she deployed dozens of National Guard medical teams to assist nursing homes.
The state’s decision to back away from this mandate is another sign of where we’re heading with safety protocols. Nearly three weeks ago, Hochul announced that the mask rule for businesses would expire. And sometime this week, officials are expected to discuss whether schools need to continue requiring students to wear masks.
There’s no question that people should continue to follow the guidelines of public health organizations. Wearing proper masks and social distancing remain good ways to reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus. And being fully immunized has proven to be the most effective method of thwarting serious illness, hospitalization and death as a result of COVID-19.
But the changing nature of this pandemic has made government mandates less necessary.
Vaccinations were incredibly effective against people catching the coronavirus with its early variants. A vaccine that protected you from becoming infected was one that stopped you from transmitting it to others.
However, newer variants are easier to transmit. And breakthrough infections — those involving people who are fully vaccinated — are much more common.
Requiring health care workers to be vaccinated made sense last year. Implementing a measure to keep them from becoming infected was the best way to ensure they didn’t pass the virus along to their patients, many of whom are immunocompromised.
But being fully vaccinated has become less of a shield against becoming infected and passing it on to others. The emphasis now is to be vaxxed to the max to ward off the most harmful effects of COVID-19. Given this development, compelling health care workers to be vaccinated won’t do as much now to prevent the spread of the virus as it did last year.
Evidence continues to show that fully vaccinated people still have lower odds of becoming infected than do unvaccinated individuals. So getting all the recommended shots must be a priority for everyone eligible.
The coronavirus statistics, though, have been improving in New York. Further impeding staffing levels in the health care industry would only hurt the organizations designed to help us through this crisis. So the state made a good decision to ease off this rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.