Easing the burden

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-New York, speaks June 23 during a visit to the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority. She discussed the $2.1 million in federal funding secured to develop a 15,000-square-foot child care facility expected to open in 2025. With her are OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence (left), The Arc Jefferson/St. Lawrence Chief Executive Officer Lynn M. Pietroski and state Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

While recently visiting the north country, one of New York state’s federal legislators highlighted an issue of great concern for many families.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-New York, discussed the child care center expected to open at the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority in two years. The 15,000-square-foot facility is being financed with $2.1 million in federal funds that Gillibrand helped secure. She visited the OBPA on June 23.

