While recently visiting the north country, one of New York state’s federal legislators highlighted an issue of great concern for many families.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-New York, discussed the child care center expected to open at the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority in two years. The 15,000-square-foot facility is being financed with $2.1 million in federal funds that Gillibrand helped secure. She visited the OBPA on June 23.
“That is really going to help build it, create it, make sure it meets the needs of our children and families. Child care is really important for our communities. It’s also really important for our economy. It’s important so that people can go to work, so they can create business,” she said, according to a story published June 23 by the Watertown Daily Times. “It’s really hard in a community like this if you don’t have day care slots because without it, these parents have to stay home for longer than they wanted to. It means that families won’t have the resources they need, and it means those kids don’t get that early socialization that’s so exciting for them to see kids their own age.”
Construction on the child care center is scheduled to be completed by September 2025. The facility will be operated by The Arc Jefferson/St. Lawrence; it will serve about 300 families.
The new facility will offer 12 day care rooms, housing up to 125 students. The Arc Jefferson/St. Lawrence also will add 25 new jobs to staff the center.
Gillibrand talked about how critical it is for people to have access to child care options that are well run and reasonably priced. But for many families, few places are available and costs are excessive.
“Here in the north country, which is also a child care desert, there are six children for every available child care slot,” she said. “Many families are forced to rely on help from family, friends or other children, and sometimes parents can’t take certain jobs because they can’t leave their children unattended. By developing this 15,000-square-foot child care facility right here in Ogdensburg, we will make sure parents in this community can get the support they need.”
Child care providers have confronted problems hiring enough staff members to operate efficiently. This leaves a void of good child care facilities in many regions. Adding to this problem is the increasing expenses of child care options.
“Child care costs peaked in 2020 as the [novel coronavirus] pandemic hit, but care hasn’t been affordable for many families that need it over the last decade. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, child care is affordable if it costs households no more than 7% of their income. The average cost of child care was not affordable for families making less than $75,000. Child care was not affordable in 2021 for the average multi-racial, black or Native American family either, taking up nearly 9% of the average income for each of these groups,” an article published March 10, 2022, by USAFacts.org reported. “As part of the economic response to the pandemic, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 temporarily increased the size of the existing child tax credit, made it refundable and gave families the option of receiving the credit in monthly installments throughout the year. The child tax credit is based on household income and the number of dependent children.
“The American Rescue Plan increased credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per child older than 6 and $3,600 per younger child. The plan also raised the age limit of eligible children from 16 to 17 years old. The average benefit per taxpayer receiving the increased child tax credit was $4,380 with families in the lowest 20% of income getting the largest benefit, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service. But the payments — meant in part to support families with child care costs — expired at the end of 2021. According to Census Bureau data, the average family with children spent $7,131 of their income to pay for child care last year. Child care costs were 28% higher in 2020 than in 2010.”
This issue has hit women the hardest. A lack of available child care options has forced numerous women out of the workforce.
Of course, this contributes to the struggles many communities have in boosting their economies. Companies may experience difficulty in filling vacant positions because candidates are reluctant to move to areas with few child care facilities.
The plan to construct a new child care facility in Northern New York is certainly a welcome development. Making use of the federal funding, the OBPA is partnering with The Arc Jefferson/St. Lawrence and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to create the facility. This is the kind of collaboration necessary to address this problem.
But while this may help individuals in St. Lawrence County, families in both Jefferson and Lewis counties remain at a disadvantage when it comes to accessing quality child care programs. Many children are placed on long waiting lists to secure spots at local facilities. The partnerships formed to get this project off the ground in Ogdensburg are desperately needed in other parts of the north country.
We commend Gillibrand for helping to obtain this funding. We also give credit to the OBPA for working with her as well as The Arc Jefferson/St. Lawrence and USDA Rural Development to move this idea forward. Community leaders throughout the region must work with state and federal authorities to create additional child care options for even more families.
