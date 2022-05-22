The future of Northern New York is in better hands than many of us may suspect.
It’s not difficult locating young people who are making a difference. One initiative we’re especially proud of does just this.
NNY Business, a magazine published by the Johnson Newspaper Corp., hosted its 11th annual 20 Under 40 program May 13 at Watertown’s Hilton Garden Inn. It’s a time to highlight the accomplishments of 20 young adults who are emerging leaders in the north country.
Alex Hazard from WWTI-TV/ABC 50 delivered this year’s keynote address. Due to a rise in infection rates of the novel coronavirus late last year, the 2021 ceremony was postponed until now.
The goal of the program is to publicly acknowledge the accomplishments of individuals who excel in their professional lives and contribute substantially to their communities. These are the people who have already shown themselves to be natural leaders and are bound to chart the right course for our region.
Members of the 20 Under 40 class for 2021 are Catherine Bennett, Milkweed Tussock Tubers; Jessica Blair, Watertown City School District; Andrew Boulter, Watertown Savings Bank; Nicole Caldwell, Better Farm/betterArts & Stacker; Corey Campbell, Jefferson Community College; McKenzee Fisk-Kamide, GYMO Architecture Engineering & Land Surveying; Jason Hendricks, H3 Designs LLC; Jordan Jones, CREDO Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions; Dr. Asim Kichloo, Samaritan Medical Center; Jeffrey Kimball, Northwestern Mutual; Josh Leviker, Barret Paving Materials Inc.; Christopher Marshall, Gouverneur High School; Mykel (Quince) Myrick, Tunes 92.5 and Holdown Upstate; Dr. Jennifer Nightingale, Countryside Veterinary Clinic; Suzanne Renzi-Falge, Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library; Cheyenne Steria, Lewis County Economic Development/Naturally Lewis; Meredith Taylor, Hiring Heroes Military Spouse Professional Network; William Trithart, Big Spoon Kitchen; Matthew Turcotte, North Shore Solutions and U Store; and Lisa Virkler, Lewis County and Samaritan Medical Center.
Over the past decade of overseeing this program, NNY Business has honored 203 individuals.
“NNY Business magazine is proud to be able to continue this program each and every year, honoring some of the area’s brightest young professionals that exemplify leadership in the north country,” Northern New York Magazine Editor Holly C. Boname said in a story published Nov. 30 by the Watertown Daily Times.
Aside from their professional positions, members of the 20 Under 40 class of 2021 are deeply involved with their communities. They serve on the boards of many of the major nonprofit organizations in our area as well as support local churches and civic groups.
It is encouraging to see so many young people making their mark in this region. Their work should remind us all that the north country’s future prospects look very good. We applaud their professional achievements and community activism.
There is no greater testament to the strength of young leadership in the north country than to see the program grow each year. As we look forward to the 12th annual presentation of these awards later this year, NNY Business magazine will seek the best and brightest 20 Under 40 professionals to honor. From the inception of the program until now, NNY Business magazine has been proud to host an opportunity for the business community to commend those who are making deep impacts on their work environments and neighborhoods.
