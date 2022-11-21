The primary function of any election is to allow voters the opportunity to select in-dividuals who will represent them on various public bodies.
And in carrying out this process, elections render judgments. They often deliver a stronger message about who lost than who won.
This proved to be the case with the Nov. 8 midterms. Republicans predicted that a Red Wave would strike and sweep back into dominance on Capitol Hill as well as in states across the nation.
But American voters had other plans. They gave the GOP a modest gain in the U.S. House of Representatives while keeping control of the U.S. Senate in the hands of the Democrats.
That development alone will benefit New York state. U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., will remain Senate majority leader. This will enable him to continue steer-ing federal funds and programs our way.
Ironically, New York was the exception during the midterms. Republicans made substantial gains throughout the state. They added several U.S. House seats to their total and made the gubernatorial race more competitive than anticipated.
“While Gov. Kathy Hochul secured a full term Tuesday as New York gover-nor, leading with more than 320,000 votes against U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, all coun-ties in the state reported an increase in Republican Party margins compared to the 2020 presidential election. From [the] north country to New York City, the margin of victory won by Democrats narrowed in each county and grew in Republican-won counties. While there were more Democratic than Republican votes for governor in several counties, every New York county saw a decline in Democratic margins compared to 2020, revealing the extent of expanded Republican favor. This is while the number of New York’s registered Republicans has dropped over the years,” according to a story published Nov. 12 by the Times Union in Albany. “Following the closest governor’s race since 1994, no county increased or even maintained its Democratic margins from 2020. The change in the margin of victory reported by all the counties was an average of 14 points more Republican. Among the greatest Republican increases, some counties surged by more than 20 points. The largest shifts to the right weren’t limited to [the] north country — Hochul secured Queens County, but it was among the most significant Republican surges.”
New York Democrats are now quarreling with each other about what happened and who’s to blame. Many are attempting to push Jay S. Jacobs out of his position as chairman of the state Democratic Party.
Increasing rates of crime in specific regions of the state played a role in Democrat-ic losses. Republicans hit this point very hard during the election, and its influence cannot be denied. They also emphasized the corruption that has continued to plague Democrats in Albany.
Part of the problem is the refusal by many Democrats to listen to their Republican colleagues. State government is so heavily dominated by Democrats that they’ve come to believe in their own infallibility.
This is a huge mistake, and it has cost Democrats plenty. They’ve repeatedly shown that they are concerned mostly with preserving their rule. This means that they have ignored issues of great concern to people in more rural areas including the lack of economic development and failures in the educational system.
We cannot progress under the control of a party obsessed with its own glorifica-tion. Democrats need to dismount their high horses and learn about what the rest of us are experiencing. They might actually learn something about properly govern-ing such a diverse state.
