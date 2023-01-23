Given the long list of falsehoods he has spread about himself, it’s bewildering to consider how George A.D. Santos won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives with so little examination of his background.
Much of what he touted about his life — his family’s history, his work experience, his community involvement — is not true. Once outed for all these lies, Santos claimed that he had merely “embellished” his résumé.
However, this is an inaccurate statement as well. The Queens native didn’t simply beef up his credentials to look good to Long Island voters, whom he represents in New York’s 3rd Congressional District.
He fabricated numerous aspects of his life. And many of the watchdogs responsible for vetting political candidates failed in their duty to thoroughly check his claims before the Nov. 8 general election.
But it’s not as though there weren’t warning signs. Some people raised concerns about Santos’s assertions. It’s just that some of those who could have increased the public’s awareness about this refused to listen.
“In late 2021, as he prepared to make a second run for a suburban New York City House seat, George Santos gave permission for his campaign to commission a routine background study on him. Campaigns frequently rely on this kind of research, known as vulnerability studies, to identify anything problematic that an opponent might seize on. But when the report came back on Mr. Santos, the findings by a Washington research firm were far more startling, suggesting a pattern of deception that cut to the heart of the image he had cultivated as a wealthy financier,” according to a story published Jan. 13 by The New York Times. “Some of Mr. Santos’s own vendors were so alarmed after seeing the study in late November 2021 that they urged him to drop out of the race and warned that he could risk public humiliation by continuing. When Mr. Santos disputed key findings and vowed to continue running, members of the campaign team quit, according to three of the four people The New York Times spoke to with knowledge of the study. The episode, which has not been previously reported, is the most explicit evidence to date that a small circle of well-connected Republican campaign professionals had indications far earlier than the public that Mr. Santos was spinning an elaborate web of deceits and that the candidate himself had been warned about just how vulnerable those lies were to unraveling.”
The first group of gatekeepers to have turned a blind eye to Santos’s blatant lies was the Republican leadership in New York as well as the House. They were informed about the candidate’s wild claims but did nothing about this.
A “top political aide” to U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik of Schuylerville, who chairs the House GOP conference, assisted Santos in his 2022 campaign, The New York Times reported. Stefanik was an early supporter of the candidate, endorsing him for the House in the summer of 2021.
Writer and financial news anchor Kristin Bianco, well known among New York Republicans, expressed her concerns about Santos’s claims to associates of Stefanik, The New York Times reported. But Stefanik appears to have taken no action to challenge his lies. She has not joined other House Republicans in calling for Santos to resign his seat, merely declaring to CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona that the ethics investigation into Santos’s behavior “will play itself out.”
The other group that failed to do its job was the news media. Readers and viewers typically rely upon journalists to look into the backgrounds of political candidates to find out if their claims about themselves are legitimate.
However, few outlets conducted any investigations into Santos or publicized his dubious claims prior to the election. The fact-checking that routinely occurs was largely non-existent here.
The notable exception here was The North Shore Leader, a Long Island-based newspaper. In September, it published a story on the Financial Disclosure Report that Santos finally filed the clerk of the House — 20 months overdue. The article contrasted what he listed on this report with the distinctly different claims he had made about his earnings and assets.
The North Shore Leader reluctantly endorsed Santos’s Democratic challenger, Robert Zimmerman.
“This newspaper would like to endorse a Republican for U.S. Congress in NY3 (Oyster Bay, N Hempstead, NE Queens). But the GOP nominee — George Santos — is so bizarre, unprincipled and sketchy that we cannot. We endorse Democrat Robert Zimmerman,” the newspaper wrote. “Santos calls himself ‘a contradiction’ — a ‘gay Latino’ who is ‘ultra-MAGA’ and who vacations with his new husband at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago, praising Trump as ‘awesome.’ But he then supports extreme leftist schemes like ‘black reparations from white people.’ Santos has been all over the map on abortion — and on Ukraine. He brags about his ‘wealth’ and his ‘mansions’ in the Hamptons — but he really lives in a row house in Queens. He boasts like an insecure child — but he’s most likely just a fabulist, a fake.”
It’s good that The North Shore Leader fulfilled its obligation on alerting readers to Santos’s unethical behavior. However, the watchdogs at this newspaper sadly stood by themselves prior to the election.
This is a role that journalists must take seriously.
Voters look to the news media to report on what is and isn’t true about the assertions that candidates make.
Granted, Americans need to do their part on being well informed. They must support news organizations so that reporters can fulfill their professional obligations. And they should hold journalists accountable when they fall short.
However, the scant reporting on Santos’s falsehoods is a major embarrassment for newsrooms that looked the other way. Democracy suffers when misinformation is allowed to proliferate, and few journalists carried out their duties prior to Santos’s electoral victory.
