State authorities must resolve a problem affecting Fort Drum once and for all.
The U.S. Army post just outside of Watertown — the largest single-site employer in New York — derives 28 megawatts of power from ReEnergy Black River LLC. This facility burns wood debris to create electricity, and this satisfies all of Fort Drum’s power needs every day. The 60-megawatt-capacity plant then sells any excess electricity to the power grid, thus helping it remain financially viable.
But when the state Legislature passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act in 2019, it failed to define biomass as a renewable energy resource. The major focus in this law is power generated by solar and wind, which aren’t as reliable sources of energy use when conditions change.
Once again, ReEnergy Black River LLC has revealed that it may close if this issue isn’t resolved. It recently gave “notice to the state’s Department of Public Services that it plans to close the facility at the end of March if the Public Service Commission does not issue a favorable order before the end of January,” according to a story published Dec. 22 by the Watertown Daily Times.
Sarah M. Boggess, vice president of external affairs for ReEnergy, said circumstances may change that would allow the plant to remain open. But action is needed quickly to avoid problems moving forward, she said.
“After the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was passed in 2019, Ms. Boggess said that bioenergy was not included in renewable energy resources, which has not been the case in years prior,” the article reported. “Brian Peck, chief of staff for [state] Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, said that there is bipartisan support for a bill that would clearly define biomass as being renewable but that there is disagreement on the definition of what renewable is. … He is pessimistic that the bill could be passed by the end of the year.
“Assemblyman Blankenbush and state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, co-sponsored the bill,” according to the story. “In order to fully cease operations by March 31, the company would need to begin to wind-down activities at the end of January. According to Ms. Boggess, Congress is trying to clarify that biomass is renewable. She said that when the contract to sell renewable energy credits to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority expires, ReEnergy would not be receiving compensation for environmental benefits.”
The ReEnergy facility allows Fort Drum to remain independent of the broader electrical power grid. This means that an outage in the region wouldn’t disrupt the military post’s operations.
This is a huge benefit to Fort Drum, and it must be preserved. But state officials have dithered on fixing this problem for quite a while.
Using the biomass plant is in keeping with the military’s goal of increasing its use of renewable energy to comply with the Energy Policy Act of 2005, Executive Order 13423 and the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. The Army had declared its own objective of achieving 1 gigawatt of renewable energy by 2025.
State legislators need to address this dilemma now and ensure it doesn’t crop up again. Fort Drum is critical to the nation’s security as well as to Northern New York’s economy. Stop wasting time — fix this problem already!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.