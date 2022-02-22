In September, the Northern New York Community Foundation carried on an annual program to encourage young people to become more engaged in the neighborhoods in which they live.
For the fifth time, the NNYCF kicked off its Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge to seventh- and eighth-graders in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. This allows students to compete for the chance to present a check to a designated charity.
Students were asked to complete an application in essay form. Twenty winners were chosen last month from the seventh- and eighth-graders who participated. They’ll each give a check for $500 to a charity of their choice.
There were 193 students who took part in the challenge this year, and they recommended 93 groups. The 20 winning students and their selected organizations this year are:
Jefferson County
n $500 to Watertown Urban Mission, nominated by Jordan Kallie of Case Middle School in Watertown;
n $500 to Cape Vincent Fire Department, John Wiley of Thousand Islands Central in Clayton; and
n $500 to Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry, McKenna Durr of Thousand Islands Central in Clayton.
Lewis County
n $500 to Double Play Community Center in Lowville, Hayden Hulbert of Lowville Academy & Central School;
n $500 to Lewis County Search and Rescue in Lowville, Will Vokey of Lowville Academy & Central School;
n $500 to Mountain View Prevention Services in Lowville, Kylie Wilder of Lowville Academy & Central School;
n $500 to Lewis County Agricultural Society in Lowville, Cullen Miller of Lowville Academy & Central School;
n $500 to Lewis County Humane Society in Glenfield, Stella Burke of Lowville Academy & Central School;
n $500 to Adirondack Mennonite Camping Association in Lowville, Carl Petzoldt of Lowville Academy & Central School; and
n $500 to Lewis County Hospital Foundation, Brailyn Dunn of Lowville Academy & Central School.
St. Lawrence County
n $500 to Society of the United Helpers in Ogdensburg, Scarlett Ritchie of Morristown Central School;
n $500 to Canton Free Library, Natasha Rossiter of Canton Central School;
n $500 to Potsdam Humane Society, Grace Schenker’s classroom at Canton Central School;
n $500 to Massena Meals on Wheels, Luke Bogart of Massena Central School;
n $500 to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley in Potsdam, Kyla Donahue of Massena Central School;
n $500 to Massena Public Library, Reese Faucher of Massena Central School;
n $500 to Morristown Gateway Museum, Sawyer Belile of Morristown Central School;
n $500 to Police Activities League of Massena, Serenidy Rust of Massena Central School;
n $500 to St. Lawrence Health Foundation in Potsdam, Taya Coller of Edwards-Knox Central School; and
n $500 to Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, Isabel Paro of Edwards-Knox Central School.
This program is noteworthy because it encourages students to make the case in written form (as a newspaper, we love this aspect). In addition, it entices students to consider what issues confront their communities and which organizations are addressing these needs. In so doing, it compels them to recognize the good work being done by specific groups.
We congratulate the students whose essays were selected. We also commend the NNYCF for offering this a terrific program that engages young people and benefits community organizations serving people in the north country. This is a winning formula, and we hope this tradition continues for many years to come.
