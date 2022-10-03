Grant programs overseen by the Northern New York Community Foundation offer schools a way to enhance conditions on campus.
The Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity will provide up to $1,000 to support bullying prevention, character education and social media safety measures. The deadline for this grant is Oct. 21. School districts in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are eligible to apply.
“The charitable fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2015 to provide resources for key educational programs that raise awareness of bullying in local schools and communities. The fund also supports professional development initiatives to educate school administrators, teachers, faculty and staff about bullying and ways to identify and prevent it,” according to a news item published Sept. 15 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Daniel J. Briggs was a student at Thousand Islands High School when he took his own life in March 2014, just two months before his 17th birthday. Since Daniel’s passing, his family has worked to foster change in local schools and help combat bullying. … Projects and initiatives that promote leadership development, student responsibility, respect and trust are key focus areas. Since 2018, five grants totaling nearly $3,000 have been awarded to school-based programs designed to increase student experiences in music, create campuswide awareness campaigns, and build student confidence and engagement.”
The NNYCF also is offering money through the Safe Schools Endeavor. This grant program will fund projects that seek to strengthen school safety and improve student and campus culture. The deadline to enter is Nov. 4.
“The Safe Schools Endeavor will consider applications submitted by students, teachers, faculty, staff and parents. Any individual or group with an idea to improve safety within their Jefferson or Lewis County school should discuss the concept with their school administrator to gather their support,” an article published Sept. 14 in the Watertown Daily Times reported. “Proposals that are student-led or involve close collaboration with students may receive additional weight as funding is considered. Proposals can include student or parent programming, equipment, faculty and staff training, or anything else that an individual or group within the school community believes would enhance the overall safety of the school and its members. The Safe Schools Endeavor stresses awareness, empowerment and action within school communities, and grant proposals will be evaluated based upon the degree to which they embody these desired outcomes. … Individuals and groups may request any amount, but typical grants will fall in the range of $1,000 to $2,500. All projects or programs must begin or occur in the 2022-23 school year with support from the respective school district. Funding for programs or projects that have already occurred are not eligible as the Safe Schools Endeavor is not a source for reimbursement of expenses.”
These programs provide innovative ways for members of local school communities to develop solutions to problems they confront. It’s wonderful that the grants seek to fund ideas generated on the school level for concerns specific to them. This allows them to tailor solutions to their needs.
