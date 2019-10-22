For decades, supporting a public library usually meant donating books or volunteering time to help out at an event.
But increasing costs over the years have strained budgets. Developing new ways to increase revenue has been crucial for many libraries.
Officials with the Massena Public Library have found the need to do this. They’ve partnered with an organization that has a wealth of experience in helping groups in the north country prosper.
The Northern New York Community Foundation has established an endowment fund for the Massena Public Library.
Founded 90 years ago in Watertown, the foundation connects nonprofit organizations with donors to ensure financial growth well into the future.
It awards grants and scholarships throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
“It allows donors who would like to give to the library to do it directly through the Northern New York Community Foundation, and they will take care of the entire donation. This allows us to take their very generous donation and put it to good use,” library Director Elaine Dunne said in a story published Oct. 7 by the Watertown Daily Times. “We have their expert advice on what’s best to do with the donation. They invest in the north country. That’s so important to us. Community is what a library is all about.”
Representatives of the foundation are excited about expanding their presence. The group has established partnerships with 135 nonprofit organizations in the north country, six of them local libraries.
“As the Community Foundation continues to make investments in the people and places of Massena and St. Lawrence County, it is an honor for us to partner with organizations such as the Massena Public Library that share our common desire for more vibrant and enriched communities,” foundation Executive Director Rande Richardson said. “This will also enable us to find additional ways to assist them in the stewardship of their important work and mission.”
For 90 years, members of the foundation have put their expertise to good use by connecting nonprofit groups with donors. We commend them for working with the Massena Public Library and encourage patrons to take advantage of this new option to sustain it financially.
