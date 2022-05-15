Anthony G. Collins came to Potsdam in 1982 to teach civil and environmental engineering at Clarkson University.
He has stayed with the school since then. He will retire June 30, leaving an indelible mark on a 125-year-old institution and his adopted home far from his Australian birthplace.
Clarkson has distinguished itself by melding students from families living in the many communities of the rural north country with students from across the nation and the globe for a comprehensive education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Those students join a world driven by enterprise and the creation of goods and services that enhance the quality of life for everyone. For many of those families, their Clarkson student was the first to attend college.
Mr. Collins’s personality exudes enthusiasm.
n Enthusiasm for his engineering background and the opportunities to improve the world we live in.
n Enthusiasm for undergraduates as they struggled with calculus or a doctoral candidate chasing after the molecular structure of a nano-particle.
n Enthusiasm for Potsdam High School girls basketball.
n Enthusiasm for the north country heritage of Division I men’s and women’s hockey competition and championships.
n Enthusiasm for Clarkson alumni across the nation whether they designed airplanes for Boeing or found a way to make sure lipstick stuck to lips rather than wine glasses.
n Enthusiasm for the north country and its industrious people coping with long, bitter winters and challenging economic times.
n And enthusiasm for New York state and its institutions, even serving the governor on a special task force to ensure that New York City’s LaGuardia Airport became a world-class facility.
Tony Collins recognized needs and stepped up with energetic solutions. When the novel coronavirus challenged the student body, he led the way in raising a substantial emergency fund to sustain students in Potsdam who could not travel or receive family support.
He always encouraged students whether they played the tuba in the pep band or were the backup goalie for a hockey team. He knew that students — especially north country students — needed help to cope with the costs of higher education.
He knew that graduates of Clarkson were prepared and ready to work but they needed a start in their job searches. Career counseling and job recruiting opportunities were always a top priority for Tony Collins.
He delivered a message of success to university alumni across the nation, constantly reminding them of their undergraduate days when the seeds of their success were planted. And his careful nurturing of alumni led to meaningful financial support.
He advanced through the ranks at Clarkson: rising from assistant professor to chair of the department of civil engineering, dean of engineering, vice president of academic affairs and provost before his election as president in 2003. During this time, Tony Collins guided development of curriculum relevant to the needs of the nation’s employers; he encouraged academic success for students; and he was a cheerleader for athletic and extracurricular success across campus.
During his presidency, he made sure that the essentially abandoned downtown campus was given new life. Old Main — the iconic center of university life for generations of students — was rehabilitated.
Damon Hall began a new life as an incubator for advanced manufacturing. All this as the Hill campus, which the trustees named in his honor last fall, was enhanced by the expansion of Cheel Arena, a new student center, dormitory rehabilitation and now rebuilding the science center.
Tony Collin’s enthusiasm for Clarkson, its students, its alumni, its history and its traditions never flagged. He was constantly carrying those traditions forward as he established the Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries and the Capital Region Campus in Schenectady.
Tony Collins’s wife, Karen, who ventured to Potsdam with him in 1982, also fanned his enthusiasms. She worked at SUNY Potsdam as she shared the responsibilities of the spouse of a university leader. Together, they visited alumni and potential students, encouraged financial support for the university, recruited faculty members and focused on student outcomes.
Tony and Karen Collins leave Clarkson, Potsdam and the north country much stronger than they found them, having built a heritage of enthusiastic support of what quality education means for students.
