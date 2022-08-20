A proposal developed 20 years ago to improve entry into the United States from Canada at Alexandria Bay has finally been realized.
A new facility has been constructed for the port of entry at International Rift Bridge between Wellesley and Hill islands. Authorities held a groundbreaking ceremony in August 2017, but planning for this project began in 2002.
“The U.S. port of entry, which hosts part of the local U.S. Customs and Border Protection operation and sees tens of thousands of vehicles every month, has been completely rebuilt, expanded and modernized at a cost of $215 million,” according to a story published Aug. 3 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The new facility, with a sweeping steel facade, has 15 inspection lanes for passenger and commercial vehicles, including buses and RVs, up from the nine the previous facility had, allowing for speedier crossing times. Commercial traffic now has its own dedicated lanes, separate from the passenger side, and a new commercial inspection facility completed last year allows for closer inspection of incoming and outgoing trucks, CBP says. Each year more than 200,000 commercial vehicles and 590,000 passenger vehicles pass through the port of entry, according to the U.S. General Services Administration, making it the sixth busiest land crossing along the Canadian border.”
While this new facility will improve traffic flow across the border, its scale is causing some problems. Residents of Wellesley Island have lodged complaints that it’s as bright as a city.
As the federal government looks to develop further projects such as the border patrol station, officials also should keep design in mind of what is reflected in the Thousand Islands. We do not need another fortress on the mainland.
“More than 3.6 million cars cross that bridge annually. The entire facility has shifted about 300 yards farther into U.S. territory, away from the Canadian port of entry buildings and the International Rift Bridge. Kurt L. Tennant, assistant area port director for passenger operations, said that shift, coupled with the additional inspection lanes, will dramatically improve the traffic through and around the crossing,” the article reported. “The wait times are published live online. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol website [Aug. 3] at 6 p.m., there was no wait and three lanes were open. A chart shows the average wait is longest at 1 p.m., and that is just eight minutes. Other average busy times are 10 a.m., noon and 3 p.m., but the chart recorded no wait times all day [Aug. 3]. Mr. Tennant said the new facility has dramatically improved the efficiency and morale of the CBP officers stationed there. In the customs and trade enforcement division, a vast new facility with laboratories and vehicle inspection bays allows officers to inspect the goods and vehicles that cross the border more closely, to ensure duties are paid and dangerous materials aren’t brought into the country. On the border security side, officers have more tools to validate travelers’ identities and more spacious facilities to process paperwork. A new lobby to the side of the vehicle inspection bays, featuring a $1.3 million art installation above the counter, allows travelers who need visas or residency paperwork to get what they need in a more organized manner. The new building replaces what was a 45-year-old crossing, originally built by the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority. That port of entry was built for a time when passport checks along the northern border were few and far between and traffic was lighter, when U.S. and Canadian border protection was split among a variety of agencies and federal departments.”
It’s great that this project is finally completed.
It will allow for smoother traffic flow into the United States and more efficient security operations at the border. We commend everyone involved with seeing this plan through.
