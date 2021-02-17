The Open Meetings Law in New York ensures that public bodies are as transparent as possible in conducting the people’s business.
Due to the sensitive nature of some matters, municipal governments may adjourn into executive session to hold confidential discussions. Any official action that must be taken needs to be done in the open.
However, many public bodies don’t follow proper procedure. This deprives residents of the information they are entitled to under the law to understand why an executive session is being held.
Members of the New York Coalition for Open Government have dedicated themselves to keeping an eye on local governments. Based in Williamsville, the group “promotes open, transparent government and defends citizens’ right to access information from public institutions at the city, county and state levels.”
A report issued recently by the organization assigned poor grades to many school boards for how they moved into executive session. It studied 20 school districts to assess how well they adhered to the Open Meeting Law. Unfortunately, both Ogdensburg City School District and Watertown City School District received failing grades.
“Watertown’s executive sessions were held to discuss things like ‘a legal matter,’ which is too vague and does not identify the legal matter; ‘public comments regarding personnel,’ which is not a reason under the law for holding an executive session; and ‘a proceeding having to do with an individual employee,’ which is also not a reason under the law for holding an executive session, according to the report. Watertown did call an executive session to discuss its ‘Superintendent’s mid-year evaluation,’ which the coalition found was a legitimate reason for the private session,” according to a story published Feb. 10 by the Watertown Daily Times. “According to the report, the reason stated for each of the Ogdensburg Board of Education’s eight executive session was the same each time: to discuss ‘contractual and personnel issues.’ The report contends that the public has the right to know what contract or union collective bargaining agreement is being discussed and what type of personnel matter is being discussed. Whether the hiring, firing or disciplining of an employee is being discussed should be specified as well, the coalition said.”
It’s important for groups such as the New York Coalition for Open Government to carry out this work.
“For this study, the meeting minutes of twenty school boards were viewed from Jan. 1, 2020, through June 30, 2020. Every motion for an executive session was reviewed to determine if it complied with the legal requirement to identify the subject matter to be discussed with some degree of particularity,” according to the organization’s report. “Merely reciting the language in the law is insufficient. The motion to conduct an executive session must be sufficiently detailed to enable the public to ascertain whether there is a proper basis for entry into the closed session.”
Monitoring public bodies is essential to maintaining a vibrant democratic system. There are limits to what governmental entities can do in secret, and officials need to be reminded of this from time to time. So we commend the coalition on engaging in this task.
We understand that not everyone on a public body is an expert in the laws by which they are governed. The coalition offers assistance to public bodies, and local entities should take advantage of this.
Authorities in Ogdensburg and Watertown are urged to review the coalition’s report to see where they fell short in holding executive sessions. This will benefit both boards as they prepare for their meetings in the year ahead.
